Angels receiving praise from baseball community for Grayson Rodriguez heist

When the Angels traded fan favorite outfielder Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles for right-handed pitcher Grayson Rodriguez, there were mixed feelings in Anaheim. Ward had endeared himself to the fanbase, especially after publicly stating his desire to remain with Angels at the trade deadline this season. Most knew it was a beneficial deal on paper, but once the entirety of MLB reacted to the trade, it became clear that general manager Perry Minasian pulled off a heist that may have just saved him his job.

MLB world reacts to Angels-Orioles trade

Reactions from this trade have been everywhere from considering it a win for both teams, to saying the Angels got the better end of the deal, to calling the Orioles dysfunctional. The best way to show just how lopsided this trade was is by looking at prominent Twitter account Baseball Trade Values, which runs a model to determine just how valuable players are to organizations.

Today the #Angels acquired RHP Grayson Rodriguez ($25.6M surplus trade value) from the #Orioles in exchange for OF Taylor Ward ($3.4M).



The deal is rejected by our model as an overpay by Baltimore. — Baseball Trade Values (@BaseballValues) November 19, 2025

It goes without saying that the massive difference in value here points out just how great of a trade this was for the Angels, especially when one takes into consideration the roster clogging that was going on in the corner outfield for the Angels.

ESPN did not hold back when grading the Orioles and Angels, giving the Orioles a D and the Angels an A-. When discussing the Angels' side, Bradford Doolittle writes, "This is about upside for an Angels staff desperate for a true No. 1 starter. To expect Rodriguez to fill that need in 2026 is a lot, and perhaps, given his durability issues, he will never get there...The allure of Rodriguez remains the combination of high ceiling and controllable seasons...And the ceiling is very high. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel ranked Rodriguez as the game's top pitching prospect in 2022 and rated him nearly as highin 2023. The mere possibility of Gray-Rod fulfilling that potential in an Angels uniform is an exciting notion for fans in Anaheim."

With such high praise from ESPN, Angels' fans excitement likely only grows for Rodriguez in Anaheim. To keep that going, J.J Cooper (editor-in-chief of Baseball America) tweeted "Almost every time an MLB trade happens, I can see the logic for both sides. In this O's-Angels trade, I can't find the logical underpinning unless Baltimore is really worried about Rodriguez's recovery from elbow issues." And with Rodriguez reportedly healthy and his injury woes behind him, this trade feels like the Angels got one over on the Orioles to kick off their offseason. Jim Bowden - among many others - shared a similar sentiment to Cooper's

The #Orioles trade of Grayson Rodriguez to the #Angels for OF Taylor Ward seems extremely lopsided in favor of the #Angels with a potential future ace in Rodriguez if he ever gets healthy. The only rationale I can come up with is the O's must think he never will get healthy. — Jim Bowden⚾️ (@JimBowdenGM) November 19, 2025

With Rodriguez healthy (for now) and on board for Spring Training, this trade is an absolute slam dunk for the Angels and Minasian - and the world of MLB is giving them his well-deserved flowers for starting a pivotal offseason in Anaheim off with a bang.