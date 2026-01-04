How does Angels' rotation shape up heading into January?

The Angels have a lot of work left to do this offseason if they want to end their MLB-worst 11-year playoff drought. They have money to spend, and have yet to really address their three biggest needs in free agency (third base, center field, and the starting rotation). With Anthony Rendon's contract officially being restructured, the team has the payroll power to make a big move for their starting rotation before Spring Training. However, if the season started today, how would the Angels line up on Opening Day?

Angels’ Opening Day rotation if season started today

RHP Jose Soriano

If the season started today, Jose Soriano would likely get the Opening Day nod. While there is another candidate who is more proven, Soriano has the highest potential to be the Angels’ ace of the staff this season. If a strong Spring Training transpires for him, then Soriano deserves to be given the ball.

LHP Yusei Kikuchi

Neck and neck with Soriano is Yusei Kikuchi, who was Mr. Consistency for the Angels last season. He made every scheduled start and was largely a reliable arm in a largely unreliable rotation. The veteran figures to once again be a mainstay for the Angels, and could very well finish 2026 and their top arm once again.

LHP Reid Detmers

Returning to the rotation after a one-year stay in the bullpen, Reid Detmers is a big question mark for the Angels. He has been exceptional as a starter in the past, but 2024 caused concerns for his future as a starter. After a dominant year in the bullpen and with new pitching guru Mike Maddux in tow, hopefully Detmers picks up enough to return to form as a starter for the Halos.

RHP Alek Manoah

The team’s sole starting pitcher signed in free agency, Alek Manoah has some reasons for optimism going into 2025. He is further removed from Tommy John, had a successful run in the minors late last season, and gets a fresh start with the Angels. While he likely won’t find himself on any Cy Young ballots again, Manoah getting another chance in Anaheim is a storyline worth monitoring.

RHP Grayson Rodriguez

In arguably the best trade of the offseason, the Angels turned one season of Taylor Ward into four seasons of Grayson Rodriguez, who debuted in 2023 as the #1 pitching prospect in baseball. After missing all of 2025 rehabbing, Rodriguez claims to be fully healthy and ready to reclaim his status as one of the best young pitchers in baseball.