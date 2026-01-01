Angels rumors emerge as Anthony Rendon resolution clears path for Cardinals star

The Los Angeles Angels are wasting little time moving past Anthony Rendon and are now focused on a new target to take over at third base heading into the 2026 season. According to The Athletic (subscription required), the Angels have emerged as a potential landing spot for St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Arenado.

These latest Angels rumors, however, should be viewed as preliminary. The Athletic is reporting that no trade between the Halos and Cardinals is imminent, and such a move could be dependent on how the rest of the free agent market pans out in the coming weeks.

Top-tier players like Alex Bregman, Eugenio Suárez, and Kazuma Okamoto remain unsigned, and if one of them signs with the Angels, a pursuit of the Cardinals star would quickly become unnecessary.

Angels Rumors: LA interested in Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado

After negotiating a buyout with Rendon earlier this week, the Angels have essentially cleared a path for a new face to take over at the hot corner next season. While Arenado is certainly past his prime, the 10-time Gold Glove Award-winner is still an above-average defender and has been one of the most durable players in Major League Baseball for the past decade.

That said, Arenado battled back spasms and shoulder strain in 2025 and was limited to just 107 games. Those lingering ailments undoubtedly led Arenado to put up his worst statistical season since his abbreviated 2020 campaign — his final year with the Colorado Rockies — and could raise concerns among an Angels' fanbase that's tired of seeing injuries plague their high-dollar stars.

If 2025 is an outlier, however, the Angels could view Arenado as quite the improvement over Rendon. In addition to the 10 Gold Glove Awards, Arenado has eight All-Star appearances and five Silver Slugger Awards attached to his résumé. Though his production has dipped in recent years, Arenado provides a solid alternative if LA misses out on some of the top third basemen still available in free agency.

Arenado's contract is a complicated one, and the Cardinals would undoubtedly have to eat some of his remaining salary ($42 million) in order to get a deal done. The slick-fielding third baseman is under contract for another two seasons, with $15 million owed in 2027.