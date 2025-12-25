The perfect Angels' offseason Christmas wishlist

As Christmas rolls around throughout the world, Angels fans are certainly hoping that Rudolph guided Santa to The Big A, where some holiday miracles are highly sought after. After a relatively dry December by Perry Minasian and the front office in Anaheim, these five gifts would be perfect for the Halo faithful as the calendar prepares to turn over for 2026.

5 items on Angels' Christmas wishlist

1. An Anthony Rendon conclusion

Angels fans were on Cloud 9 when the news of a buyout between Anthony Rendon and the Angels was reported. However, since then, there has been no real movement between the two sides with Scott Boras going as far to say that his client intends to play in 2026. While that could just be posturing, the Angels have no made this official yet and it has clearly handicapped them in free agency thus far. Figuring out how to resolve this buyout would be a perfect gift in Anaheim.

2. A real addition to the rotation

Grayson Rodriguez has genuine ace potential and Alek Manoah could finally find his footing again in the big leagues, but this team needs a legitimate signing for their rotation. The starting pitching market has moved slowly, and the team has several options ranging from Zac Gallen to Tatsuya Imai. Whoever it may be, this rotation needs one more arm and the Halos have the finances to go out and get a legitimate contributor.

3. Cost-cutting trades

Jorge Soler, Robert Stephenson, and Travis d'Arnaud are the most obvious examples of players the Halos could move to gain more flexibility on their payroll. While the returns would not be similar to the Taylor Ward trade, earning as much spending power as possible is crucial for the Angels as the offseason is expected to heat up again after the holidays.

4. Kazuma Okamoto

The Angels missed out on Munetaka Murakami to the Chicago White Sox, but seem to be heavily involved in another Japanese star in free agency. The team has been consistently linked to Kazuma Okamoto, a high-contact third baseman who could slot right into this lineup. Some scouts believe he is the safer bet alongisde Murakami, and the Halos would be wise to invest in him. The decision will have to come soon though, as Okamoto's deadline to sign is right around the corner.

5. Money well spent

Offseason after offseason, the Angels make one investment that immediately bewilders fans and media alike. Last season, it was the trade for Jorge Soler that wound up as an expensive failure in 2025. Minasian needs to wise with his money - which he has been thus far. Finding one big signing and some value deals to supplement the team is the right strategy, but he will have to be wise with his money if he wants to end the 11-year playoff drought in Anaheim.