2 moves Angels should have made, 2 they were smart to avoid

This Angels offseason has been one of extremely high highs and some low moments as well. The front office and Perry Minasian got off to a phenomenal start, making a rock solid trade for Grayson Rodriguez to give this rotation a potential ace. They also saved ~$13 million in the deal, sending Taylor Ward's contract to Baltimore. Of that money, the team has signed three major league contracts in free agency, taking a swing on Alek Manoah and two relievers in Jordan Romano (a potential bounce back candidate) and Drew Pomeranz (one of the steals of the offseason). With money to spend, they have missed out on some quality players while smartly avoiding some as well - and these more names are the most glaring examples of the hits and misses by Minasian so far.

2 moves Angels should have made, 2 they smartly avoided

Should have signed Kenley Jansen

The Angels' top target this offseason should have been Kenley Jansen, but they let him slip through their grasp to sign with the Detroit Tigers. Jansen was extremely efficient last season, and the deal signed with Detroit should have been easily topped by Minasian and Co. The Angels' bullpen got reinforcements in Pomeranz and Romano, but losing Jansen is a tough blow for this organization.

Smartly avoided Dylan Cease

The Angels' top need is starting pitching, and Dylan Cease was arguably the best starter on the market. However, the $210 million contract Cease signed to join the Toronto Blue Jays would have been a massive mistake by the Angels. It is an overpay for any team, but the Blue Jays are close enough to the World Series to justify the contract. For the Angels, targeting the next tier of starters is the smart move.

Should have signed Cedric Mullins

Center field is a gigantic need for an Angels team, as they are so desperate for that position they are considering putting Mike Trout back out there. Cedric Mullins had a down year in 2025, but his larger sample size shows a competent veteran who can still play a solid center field. The Tampa Bay Rays wound up signing Mullins to a one-year, $7.5 million deal. For Minasian, that would have been an excellent number to bring in a veteran while allowing younger center field options like Bryce Teodosio, Nelson Rada, and Kyren Paris time to develop a bit more before claiming the full time job.

Smartly avoided Adolis Garcia

And while center field is a big need, corner outfield is not. Jo Adell and Trout will likely man the corners, and although they have questionable depth behind them there is no need for a $10 million corner outfielder on this team. The Phillies gave that amount to Garcia to start, and it is a good sign that the Angels opted out of the Garcia talks as they likely view Adell and Trout as what they are - good corner outfielders who simply should not be in center field.