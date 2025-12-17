3 reasons that Angels' new reliever Jordan Romano is the perfect bounceback signing

The Angels got their offseason back on track Tuesday night, agreeing to deals with two relievers coming off of two very different 2025 seasons. These deals come right after the team watched Kenley Jansen leave town for Detroit, as general manager did not want to wait any longer to find some reinforcements. The more enticing one was Drew Pomeranz, who made his return to the big leagues after a three year absence due to injuries and posted a 2.17 ERA for the Chicago Cubs.

The other was Jordan Romano, coming off of a 2025 campaign that saw him post an ERA north of eight for the Philadelphia Phillies last season. Typically, this is not a reliever worth giving a major league contract to, but Romano had so much success previous to 2024 (similar to newly signed starter Alek Monoah) that he is worth a flier. From 2020-2023, the Canadian reliever held a 2.29 ERA while striking out 251 hitters in just over 200 innings pitched. And with that previous success attached, these three reasons should give Halo fans optimism for an improved 2026 campaign from Romano.

3 reasons the Jordan Romano signing is the perfect buy-low deal

1. It's cheap, and it cannot get worse than this

A $2 million deal is about as cheap as it gets for veteran free agents, and the Angels have no reason to keep Romano if he comes out of the gates poorly in 2026. That being said, his numbers can really only improve this upcoming season. An 8.23 ERA in 2025 is about as bad as it gets, and maybe Romano needs a setting that isn't so close to contending to give himself the retooling he needs. That makes Anaheim the perfect fit, as many can attest that outside of Orange County, not many people are paying attention to the Angels. Even if Romano is bad in 2026, there is a nearly impossible chance he does not improve from his 2025 number and the low-pressure environment of The Big A could be just what he needs.

2. Some advanced stats showed marginal improvement despite ERA

Romano's career went off the rails in 2024, after which he was non-tendered by the Toronto Blue Jays. And while his ERA went up from 2024 to 2025, there were some stats that show he was more effective as a pitcher. His hard hit percentage, average exit velocity, barrel percentage, and whiff percentage all improved last season (per Baseball Savant).

While they still weren't at the levels Romano possessed when he was one of the most elite relievers in baseball, there was still marginal improvement. Overall, the spin rate dropping on his slider and decrease in velocity seem to be the biggest reason he has been struggling as of late.

3. Mike Maddux

For any pitcher who signs with the Angels this offseason, the #1 reason to believe in them is because of newly hired pitching coach Mike Maddux. Despite the Texas Rangers - who employed Maddux last season - not having any highly paid relievers, the bullpen in Arlington ranked fifth in the league in ERA. Whether it was helping a veteran return to form or a guiding a rookie handling the big leagues for the first time, Maddux found success during his time with the Rangers. Romano will be a huge test for Maddux, but if there is any pitching coach who can help the veteran get back on track, it is Maddux.