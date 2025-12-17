Angels' bullpen begins to take shape as the team adds two veteran relievers

The Angels have finally gotten into the free agency action this December, as the front office made two back-to-back moves to give their bullpen some much needed depth. Perry Minasian and the front office were in a huge slump since the Grayson Rodriguez-Taylor Ward trade, and these moves are a decent jolt to the fan base as the team gears up for the rest of the offseason.

Angels find two veteran relievers to bolster bullpen

The first signing announced, per reports, was a deal with right-handed reliever Jordan Romano. The 32-year old pitched for the Philadelphia Phillies last season, posting an ERA of 8.23. That was somehow worse than his 2024 season spent with the Toronto Blue Jays, in which Romano owned a 6.59 ERA. It has been a long two years for the Canadian-born pitcher, but the Angels were able to land a value deal at 1-year, $2 million. This is roughly the reliever equivalent of the Alek Manoah signing, which has some reasons for optimism itself.

The second deal announced less than 15 minutes after Romano joined the Halos was much more exciting, as Drew Pomeranz is reportedly coming to Anaheim. The left-handed reliever signed on with the Angels for 2026, agreeing to a 1-year, $4 million contract. After a 2025 season where he posted a 2.17 ERA for the Chicago Cubs, Pomeranz proved he belongs in the big leagues despite his three year layoff and advanced age. After finally regaining his health, the former starter successfully shifted to the bulllpen where he was elite against both lefties and righties at the plate. Considering the price tag on his deal, this is one of the better budget signings across the entirety of MLB this offseason.

With these signings, the Angels’ bullpen is beginning to take form. Pomeranz teams up with Brock Burke to give new manager Kurt Suzuki two quality left-handed relievers. Romano is obviously a wild card, but new pitching coach Mike Maddux may have the tools to turn Romano back into a quality arm. Ryan Zeferjahn will continue to be a weapon out of the bullpen as well, potentially even closing games for the Angels. Robert Stephenson is also set to be healthy for Spring Training, giving the Angels another upside arm (as long as he isn’t traded before pitchers and catchers reports).

Younger arms such as Sam Bachman and Ben Joyce would be welcome additions, but neither has found prolonged success in the big leagues. Bachman’s production is faulty, and Joyce has yet to have a fully healthy season. Anything those two provide will be a plus, but they can’t be relied upon at this time - making the signings on Tuesday night all the more important.

Miansian and Co. proved they aren’t asleep at the wheel with these signings. Nevertheless, two relievers won’t satisfy a fan base hoping to make it’s first playoff appearance since 2014.