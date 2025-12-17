Angels' nab strong reliever from Cubs in one of the best budget deals of offseason

In a pair of free agent signings on Tuesday night, the Angels brought in veteran relievers Jordan Romano and Drew Pomeranz. The former is a bounce back candidate that signed for just $2 million dollars. Nevertheless, there are some reasons to believe in Romano as someone who has a chance to get his career back on track in 2026. Pomeranz, however, is definitely the more exciting signing of the two.

In 2025, Pomeranz made his real return to the big leagues after not pitching in MLB since 2021 (he was on the Giants' roster in 2024, but never appeared for the team). The veteran left-handed pitcher dealt with a multitude of injuries during his absence, but turned his story around and was able to finally work his way all the way back in 2025. Pomeranz made sure it was not just a happy ending, posting a 2.17 ERA for the Chicago Cubs and showing his career is far from over. Now, the Angels get to be his next chapter.

Angels nab Cubs' reliever Drew Pomeranz in huge value signing

After reportedly signing for just $4 million with the Angels for 2026, this signing is a win from the get-go. Angels' general manager Perry Minasian has spent a good deal on relievers since taking over for the team and has rarely found the results he wanted. In Pomeranz, Minasian has instead found an arm that was seemingly overlooked on this free agent market. Despite the market for relief pitching being one of the fastest moving sections of free agency, Pomeranz was still waiting to find a home halfway through December. Minasian swooped in, nabbing one of the better relievers from 2025 on an absolute steal of a contract.

From 2021-2025, Perry Minasian spent $107,465,000 on 16 relievers that produced a total of 4 fWAR with the Angels.



I’m glad he has seemingly learned his lesson about spending big on relievers. pic.twitter.com/C8K1brpzBh — BTH (@BeyondTheHalo) December 17, 2025

Pomeranz slots into the Angels' bullpen quite nicely, giving them a top option against left-handed hitters. Brock Burke was solid for the Angels in 2025, and now he and Pomeranz give new manager Kurt Suzuki a duo of southpaw pitchers to play chess with out of the bullpen in the late innings. Pomeranz is definitely the better of the two, but the good news is both were relatively efficient against both left-handed and right-handed hitters in 2025.

Pomeranz is technically entering his second stint with the Angels, as the team brought in the veteran for Spring Training prior to the 2024 season. Ultimately, the Angels let go of Pomeranz prior to the season, postponing his chance for a comeback to 2025. Pomeranz made good on his return to the big leagues last season, and now the Angels are hoping his return to the organization is equally as exceptional.