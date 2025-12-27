Pros and cons for Angels' biggest targets on free agent market

Every player (outside of maybe Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge) have their pros and cons, and this free agent class is no exception. Even the top playe - Kyle Tucker - is a notch below the top player from past free agent classes (Juan Soto and Ohtani in 2024 and 2023, respectively). The Angels have been reported on as a team that could spend big this offseason, and these three free agents could be in their sights. The pros and cons have to be weighed, and then the Angels must decide whether or not to pay up.

Pros and cons for Angels' top 3 free agent targets

Starting pitcher Framber Valdez

Pros: Throughout his career, Valdez has been a rock solid starting pitcher. He has been reliable (at least 28 starts in each of the last four years) while maintaining exceptional performance (posting an ERA+ of 127 in that same span). He has consistently earned down-ballot Cy Young votes and been the ace for the Astros thoughout the 2020's.

Cons: Valdez drew controversy earlier this season when he seemed to intentionally cross up his catcher, hitting him with a fastball after giving up a grand slam and seemingly showing no remorse for doing so in the moment. It was reported that this could cost Valdez millions in free agency. And while Angels fans may care more about getting to the postseason than performing in it, Valdez's postseason numbers have been inconsistent at best, as his ERA goes up to 4.34 when the lights get brighter.

Outfielder Cody Bellinger

Pros: Bellinger is a fantastic fit offensively for the Angels (and any team). He found his true form since his departure from the Dodgers, and has turned himself into one of the best bats in free agency. He played all over the outfield in 2025, as well as logging innings at first base. Bellinger would give the Angels one of the best top of the lineups in the league alongside Zach Neto and Mike Trout. The team has also been mentioned as suitor, both by news outlets and by Scott Boras in the most Scott Boras of ways.

Cons: Bellinger can play center field at times, but best fits as a corner outfielder - especially as he ages. Boras can also be listed as a con, as the price for Bellinger will almost certainly skyrocket once Kyle Tucker signs this offseason. The Angels have a chance to get a big bat, the question becomes if Bellinger is a big enough bat even as his price goes up.

Starting pitcher Tatsuya Imai

Pros: After an incredible career in Japan, Tatsuya Imai hits free agency as one of the best arms on the market. He has elite arm talent and is still only 27-years old, giving him an edge over the rest of the starting pitchers in free agency as the idea of him having a higher ceiling than his current level is a fair idea to believe in. The Angels also may have a connection to Imai, as starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi was something of a mentor for Imai during his early days as a professional in Japan.