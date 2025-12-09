The Angels' offseason was off to a great start with the Taylor Ward-Grayson Rodriguez trade, as the Angels saved money to spend on free agents while adding a potential ace in Rodriguez. They recieved praise across the league for the deal, and the good times kept rolling when it appeared they would be parting ways with Anthony Rendon via a buyout agreement. However, the buyout talks appear to have stalled to a degree, and the offseason appears in need of a jolt for Perry Minasian and the Angels' front office. Luckily, free agency has officially kicked off with stars like Kyle Schwarber and Edwin Diaz striking deals on Tuesday. And it appears the Angels may be in the running for another top free agent.

Scott Boras and Angels' owner Arte Moreno have had a tense relationship throughout the years. Boras knows how to drive up the price for his players, and Moreno has lost out on his fair share of Boras clients during his time as Angels' owner. This offseason, Boras represents top batters such as Pete Alonso, Alex Bregman, and Kazuma Okamoto in addition to some of the top arms on the market in Tatsuya Imai, Ranger Suarez, and Zac Gallen. The top free agent this offseason for Boras, though, is none other than outfielder Cody Bellinger. And it appears the Angels are right in the mix for the former MVP.

Angels in mentioned among teams in fix for Cody Bellinger

Boras is known for driving up the price and being a modern-day William Shakespeare when it comes to describing his players. Winter Meetings are where Boras takes center stage every offseason, and he used his time on Tuesday to put Bellinger in the spotlight.

Boras told reporters, "It's not for me to Judge. Great players see Red. If they have a big bat Yanked out of their lineup. I haven't Met a team that Dodges a five-tool player to Phil the center field need is a Giant step toward the playoffs. North and South. Outfielders that fly with power, they're rare birds. There's a lot of Angel investors that are looking for versatile outfielders. Other than that, Belli doesn't have much interest."

A lot of teams were hinted at as having interest by Boras, but for the Angels to be included is a big step. There is going to be a huge market for Bellinger, especially if he waits for Kyle Tucker to sign somewhere. His value will only go up as he becomes the odds on best player in free agency and teams become more desperate. The Angels are one of those teams, as reports have consistently linked them to Bellinger all offseason. The only question now is if they'll finally be able to land a star Boras client or Moreno will once again come up short.