Angels’ projected 2026 lineup highlights one extremely brutal reality

While the Los Angeles Angels have not pulled off any blockbusters this offseason, they've certainly kept themselves busy. In addition to trading for Grayson Rodriguez and Vaughn Grissom — both of whom have intriguing upside — the Angels have made multiple signings to overhaul the bullpen with Kirby Yates being the latest addition. All of that good work could be for naught, however, thanks to a familiar problem.

Recently, Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter put together projected Opening Day lineups for every MLB team. There are certainly some quibbles that can make with the placement of certain players here and there, but the bigger issue for the Angels is painfully obvious. It's essential for Zach Neto and Mike Trout to stay healthy in 2026.

Angels Opening Day lineup for 2026 underscores their lack of offensive depth

Again, fans will take issue with the lineup itself, but there aren't major problems. Having Trout hit third is defensible, though you could move him up or down depending on how well one thinks he will bounce back next season. Neto is in a similar boat, as batting him leadoff makes sense, but so to do a couple other spots in the lineup. Nolan Schanuel hitting second implies a level of optimism that isn't universal, and predicting Nolan Arenado will get traded to LA is pretty bold, though certainly not crazy.

If you look at this lineup, however, the fact that Neto and Trout are being relied upon for so much production in 2026 is scary. Neto missed over 30 games last year recovering from shoulder surgery, and Trout has played more than 100 games just twice in the last six years due to injuries. If Trout regains his form and Neto is a 5 WAR player again, LA wil be in good shape. If not, you better hope that Jo Adell turns into prime Ronald Acuña Jr. in a hurry, and that the lineup can somehow compensate for the loss of Taylor Ward's power.

The good news is that the offseason is not over and the Angels theoretically have more options now that they have successfully restructured Anthony Rendon's disaster of a contract. How the Angels actual reinvest in their roster now is the next step to watch for and if Perry Minasian is smart, it will start by making an offensive upgrade or two.