Angels toss former top prospect a desperately needed lifeline in trade with Red Sox

Vaughn Grissom was the prize prospect included in the Atlanta Braves' trade for Chris Sale before the 2024 season, but he quickly fell out of favor with the Boston Red Sox. Hitting under .200 in his first season in Boston while posting a 30 wRC+, Grissom became an afterthought in the organization, and the Los Angeles Angels took advantage of that reality at the Winter Meetings.

The Angels have acquired Grissom from the Boston Red Sox in a trade that was first reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan. While the full details of the trade have yet to be revealed, it makes sense for the Angels to take a gamble on the former top prospect. Grissom has Major League experience at second base and shortstop, but it's possible Los Angeles is eyeing a move to third base.

Los Angeles Angels offer a change of scenery for Vaughn Grissom in trade with Boston Red Sox.

When Grisson made his Major League debut with the Braves in 2022, it seemed inevitable that he was going to live up to his lofty projections as one of the game's best prospects. Grissom slashed .291/.353/.440 during his rookie season and was one of the reasons why the Braves felt comfortable with letting Dansby Swanson walk in free agency that offseason.

Grissom was limited to only 23 games with the Braves in 2023, but his ceiling was still high enough to be included in the Sale trade. Unfortunately, he never quite captured the offensive success he had at the start of his career, leading to him spending the entirety of the 2025 campaign with Boston's Triple-A affiliate. His numbers were league average, posting a 106 wRC+, but now with the Angels, he'll once again have an extended runway in the majors.

In exchange for Grissom, the Angels are sending outfield prospect Isaiah Jackson to Boston. Jackson was the Angels' 8th-round pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, and MLB Pipeline had him ranked as the team's No. 25 prospect.

It's certainly not a move that will define the offseason, but for Los Angeles, they have the space for these types of gambles.