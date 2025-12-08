4 players Angels cannot trade during Winter Meetings

As the Winter Meetings kick off, Angels' general manager Perry Minasian is sure to be working the trade market as well as inquiring on free agents. While most of the rumors around Winter Meetings will revolve around the free agents and teams hoping to sign them, there will be trade talks as well. And with the Angels seemingly reloading for a 2026 playoff race under their new coaching staff (leading to the Anthony Rendon buyout), Minasian will be looking for another heist via trade. While there are a good number of players the Angels could be looking to deal, these three players

Zach Neto is not on this list, as it should go without saying that the Angels should not be answering any calls about Neto. He is the heart of their lineup as well as the organization, and the front office should be building a team around him that can contend. He is the best player in Anaheim, and should not be dealt.

4 Angels team must keep out of trade talks during Winter Meetings

Jo Adell

While he has been attached to trade rumors all offseason, the Angels simply cannot be trading Jo Adell. His breakout in 2025 was the storyline of the season in Anaheim, as he has morphed into one of the best sluggers in baseball. While the Angels could be tempted to see how much they could get in return for Adell following the Grayson Rodriguez for Taylor Ward deal, it seems as though Jo Adell is set to be in Anaheim for 2026.

Tyler Bremner

If the Angels were to make a trade for a proven top starter, Tyler Bremner would likely be one of the top names on their partner's wish list. The 2nd overall pick from the 2025 MLB Draft did not pitch this season after being drafted, but there is a chance he is in the big leagues at some point in 2026 given his college career and the Angels' willingness to bring their top prospects along quickly. He has front-of-the-rotation potential, and could be there sooner rather than later. The Angels would be doing a disservice if they traded Bremner before he ever took the mound as a Halo.

Nelson Rada

The most tantalizing position player in the Angels' farm system, Nelson Rada blazed through the minor leagues in 2025. He is one of the top prospects going into 2026, and could very well be in the mix for the Opening Day center field job. Rada has performed at every level, exceeding expectations repeatedly. His ceiling could be that of a Gold Glove defender with legit offensive upside, and the Angels cannot afford to pass that up.

Jose Soriano

Despite some rocky numbers at home in 2025, Jose Soriano is the Angels' best chance at having a Cy Young candidate in 2026. With new pitching coach Mike Maddux in tow to help Soriano take the next step, he could go from a pretty good young starter to one of the premier pitchers in baseball. He ranked in the 100th percentile in groundball percentage last season, as his sinker is one of the most effective pitches in baseball. He is close to putting it all together, and should not be mentioned in trade talks unless one of Tarik Skubal or Paul Skenes become availabl.e