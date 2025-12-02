ESPN article may have revealed future of Jo Adell and Angels

As the offseason goes on and Winter Meetings approach, the Angels are already off to a great start. They have upgraded their rotation by trading for Grayson Rodriguez, built some depth on the waivers by adding a promising reliever and young catcher, and are now reportedly in the process of buying out Anthony Rendon’s contract (for better or worse).

Now, the real fun can begin on the trade market, where they could upgrade or trade away some more of their pieces, such as Jo Adell. However, a recent ESPN article shows they may be better just keeping him in Anaheim.

ESPN article shows future of Angels and Jo Adell

Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel of ESPN wrote a piece ranking the top trade assets this offseason, including the likelihood of them being traded as well as potential landing spots. They included everyone that has been rumored, even players such as Tarik Skubal who are generally believed to be pipe dreams rather than realistic trade candidates.

For example, they gave Skubal a 10% chance to be traded. Despite including just about anyone involved in trade rumors, Jo Adell was not mentioned in the top 25 names listed. Adell was not even listed in the honorable mentions part of the article, either. This is a complete lack of respect towards Adell, who would likely be selected over Jeff McNeil (#25 on the list) by all 30 MLB front offices. Disrespect aside, this could be a sign as to the future of Adell in Anaheim.

If Adell is not considered one of the top 40 trade candidates by Passan and McDaniel, then that pretty much ends any conversations surrounding him moving this offseason. The Angels traded Taylor Ward because of the absolute heist they were able to pull off in doing so. Now, without Ward, they have a set starting outfield of Adell and Mike Trout. The return for Ward was so significant it was worth seeing what was out there for Adell, but with him not being ranked here it shows he is either off the table completely in Anaheim or there would not be a package worth moving him for.

And so with that, the Angels and their fans get to see the continued rise of Jo Adell in Anaheim in all likelihood. While there was an argument to at least explore his value after such a great haul in the Ward trade, Adell and Trout (hopefully) will man the corner outfields at The Big A in 2026.