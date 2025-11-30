Is Angels' buyout with Rendon a smart decision or panic move?

There is no doubt that Angels fans are ready for the team to move on fro Anthony Rendon. Him joining the Angels alongside Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani and failed miserably, becoming one of the biggest "what if" trios in sports history. Now, the fans are getting their wish as Rendon and the Angels are reportedly set to negotiate a buyout, setting the Angels up with more financial might as the offseason heats up and allowing Rendon to retire.

However, this may not be the best move for the Angels in the long run. While cutting down on their payroll this offseason allows them to target the best of the best in free agency, there is some debate to be had about whether this is a smart, strategic decision by general manager Perry Minasian and owner Arte Moreno or if this is simple them hitting the panic button. While there is no telling if this is a smart move or not until after the Angels sign their free agents, this is not an organization that has the undying trust.

Angels-Rendon buyout: strategic move or panic button?

On the one hand, ending their relations with Anthony Rendon is without a doubt a good decision. Rendon clearly does not want to be a member of this organization. After having hip surgery during Spring Training last season, there was not a single report about Rendon visiting the team or communicating with any players, even when the team was playing the Houston Astros - thirty minutes away from Rendon's home in Katy, Texas. Ending his contract frees the team both of the majority of his contract for this season as well as the shadow cast over them because of it.

However, the Angels still have to pay this contract. If they divide it up over the next three seasons, they'll owe Rendon roughly $13 million. That is essentially the amount of money they saved by trading Taylor Ward for Grayson Rodriguez. And while they'll clear $26 million this season if that is the buyout path they take, the next two seasons they'll be paying the amount teams pay for exceptional relief pitchers. Only instead, it'll be going to a retired Rendon. It would be hard to imagine a longer buyout deal in the ilk of Bobby Bonilla, especially when one considers Moreno turned down Shohei Ohtani's contract due to the deferrals.

The Angels surely want to make a big splash this offseason. With their I-5 rivals winning two straight World Series, Moreno surely wants some positive light on his organization and a new press conferance outside of The Big A. Buying out Rendon can give him that, even if the buyout may restrict the team in the years to come.