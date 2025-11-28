Four elite free agents available to Angels after Anthony Rendon buyout

The Angels have continued their electric offseason, this time with some good ol’ fashioned addition by subtraction. Alden Gonzalez of ESPN reported the team is in the process of buying out the final season of Anthony Rendon’s albatross contract, marking the end of an era that never came to be in Anaheim.

General manager Perry Minasian told reporters that the Taylor Ward-Grayson Rodriguez swap made a big enough difference financially (the Angels saved ~$13 million) to allow the Angels to target a new tier of free agents. And now, the front office has limitless possibilities this winter.

4 free agents suddenly available to Angels after Anthony Rendon buyout

Cody Bellinger

The Angels have reportedly already been keeping tabs on the former Dodgers MVP, and he’s a great fit for the current squad. While he has not played center field in some time, Bellinger is not so bad a defender that it will remind fans of the Jo Adell experience in center field last season. He won’t win any Gold Gloves out there, but he’ll do enough while providing elite left-handed hitting production.

Framber Valdez

Arguably the best pitcher on the market this offseason, Framber Valdez might not have to leave the division next year now that the Angels have money to spend. The former Astros’ starter posted a 3.66 ERA last season, has averaged ~30 starts over the last four seasons, and can provide valuable innings to a rotation that will always need them. The drama surrounding him seeming to intentionally hit his teammate last season must have scared some teams off, but if the Angels want a front-of-the-rotation arm, Valdez is it.

Alex Bregman

After the worst third baseman contract of all time, maybe Moreno wants to take another swing at the hot corner? Bregman bet on himself last offseason, and is set to finally hit his major payday this winter. While Halo fans may be opposed to any Astros from the 2017 cheating scandal joining the team, this could be their chance to solidify the position for years to come. Bregman has always been an elite defensive shortstop and exceptional hitter for the position, and would complement the top of the Angels’ lineup nicely.

Kyle Tucker

The cream of the crop in free agency this season is Kyle Tucker. The best player available, Tucker struggled last season for a stretch that later was revealed due to him playing through injury. Even with that, he posted 4.6 WAR, which is his lowest total for a season since becoming a full-time starter. He may never win an MVP, but counting on Tucker for 4-6 WAR every season for the next decade is a healthy bet, and one that Arte Moreno has shown a willingness to take throughout his time as owner of the Angels.