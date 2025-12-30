Angels sign Dodgers’ leftovers as bullpen help after Anthony Rendon contract lifeline

On the same day that the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a restructured contract with third baseman Anthony Rendon, ensuring he won't be with the team in 2026, they turned to the Los Angeles Dodgers to address their need in the bullpen. The Angels have signed former All-Star closer Kirby Yates to a one-year deal.

Source: RHP Kirby Yates and the #Angels are in agreement on a 1-year deal, pending physical.

After a 2024 season with the Texas Rangers, where he posted a 1.17 ERA in 61 appearances, the 38-year-old was part of the Dodgers' bullpen makeover last season. It didn't exactly work out. Yates posted an ERA of 5.23 in 41.1 innings pitched. Not to mention, an injury prevented him from being included on the Dodgers' playoff roster.

Angels lean on Kirby Yates to stabilize an inexperienced bullpen

After Kenley Jansen's departure for the Detroit Tigers earlier this offseason, the Angels' bullpen was looking quite thin. The Halos did snag Drew Pomeranz in free agency, but the veteran southpaw likely isn't going to be an answer for the team's need for a closer. Even with his struggles last season, Yates is likely on the inside track to open the season as the Angels' closer.

Of course, Yates' signing has a bigger impact than just on the bullpen. It's not a coincidence that on the same day the team agreed to restructure the contract with Rendon, giving them more money to use in 2026, they brought in an established veteran relief pitcher.

In other words, don't expect Perry Minasian and Co. to just sit on their hands with the money saved. Signing Yates is a start, but they can't stop there.

The Angels still have a need at third base, and they remain one of the teams linked to free-agent infielder Kazuma Okamoto. If anything, having clarity on Rendon's status for the 2026 season should give the Angels more incentive to get a deal done with Okamoto. Okamoto's posting window closes on Sunday, and he has also been linked to the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Diego Padres.

Regardless, today was a good day for the Angels, and while it's tied to Rendon, Yates' arrival does suggest Los Angeles is antsy to make more moves.