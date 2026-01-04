How does Angels' lineup look after missing out on Kazuma Okamoto?

With the Kazuma Okamoto saga finally coming to an end in the form of a reported agreement with the Toronto Blue Jays, the Angels have yet again failed to pay up this offseason. Okamoto and the Angels were attached throughout the offseason, with some going as far to say that they were his preferred destination. Now, while there are still some top free agents out there that could land in Anaheim (and one trade candidate that won't go away), now is as good a time as ever to look at how the Angels would fill out their lineup card should Opening Day be tomorrow.

How would Angels line up if Opening Day was tomorrow?

SS Zach Neto

Leading off, obviously, is Zach Neto. He is the best all-around player in Anaheim and his combination of power, contact, and speed make him a perfect leadoff hitter. Neto is the catalyst of this team, and getting him as many at-bats in a season as possible is a decision Kurt Suzuki likely made as soon as he was hired.

LF Jo Adell

Somewhat of a hot take, but Jo Adell should be batting second in 2026. His numbers were nearly identical to Mike Trout's in 2025, and giving him the protection of Trout in the third slot will force pitchers to stay in the strike zone rather than tempt Adell to swing outside of it. Adell broke out in 2025, and this move could be what earns him his first All Star appearance in 2026.

RF Mike Trout

This is about as low as Trout should ever be, as his end to 2025 proved he is still an elite bat. A leg injury appeared to mess with the Trout's power throughout 2026, but fully healthy and back in right field for 2026 he'll begin his quest for the playoffs and home run #500. Trout's patience at the plate will fit perfectly into the third slot, and the hope is that he can stay healthy enough to man right field.

DH Jorge Soler

Despite being overpaid, Jorge Soler will likely be the starting designated hitter come 2026. He is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career, and could very well be traded in some form of salary maneuver. However, as it stands now he'll be hitting cleanup and hoping for a revival of some form for the Angels in 2026.

C Logan O’Hoppe

After a 2025 season that saw Logan O'Hoppe regress both offensively and defensively, there is a lot of hope that he can reclaim his status as one of the better young catchers in baseball this upcoming campaign. O'Hoppe started 2025 looking like a potential All Star, but fell apart completely over the summer months. With an entirely new coaching staff in tow and the Angels still clearly behind him as their future at catcher, O'Hoppe could be a candidate to replace a lot of the production lost from the Taylor Ward trade.

1B Nolan Schanuel

Nolan Schanuel, once again, was an above average hitter in 2035. Despite his lack of traditional power, Schanuel is a perfectly adept first baseman. His contact skills are elite, he rarely strikes out, and he keeps the inning going more often than not. He is the best player in the Angels' lineup at commanding the strike zone and making pitchers come to him, and if he can get just a little more power out of his swing he could be primed for a huge 2026.

2B Christian Moore

While this is a position the Angels could look to upgrade this offseason, right now Christian Moore would get the keys to the position. He had some flashes in 2025, but had typical rookie issues at the plate. He struck out a lot, and overall was boom-or-bust (which was not rare for the Angels in 2025). A little more consistency, however, and Moore could be the long-term double play partner alongside Neto in Anaheim.

3B Kyren Paris

Kyren Paris was, quite literally, a top ten player in baseball for the first month of 2025. Then, he was quite literally one of the worst players in baseball. If Paris can find a healthy middle ground at the plate, then he'll be a welcome addition to this lineup. He is spending the offseason playing third base in winter leagues, and his athleticism allows him to easily move all over the diamond defensively. The bat just needs to find a sustained rhythm in the big leagues.

CF Nelson Rada

Bryce Teodosio may be the more MLB-ready option, but the Angels may opt to swing for the fences and let Nelson Rada take the reigns in center field. His defense profiles to be about as good as Teodosio's, and his offensive game has been exceptional throughout his minor league career. After tearing up Triple-A to end 2025, Rada will likely get an invite to Spring Training and, barring a free agent signing, it is hard to imagine a world where he does not outperform Teodosio for the starting job by Opening Day.