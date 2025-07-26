As the Angels and their fans celebrated the defensive wizardry of newfound superstar Zach Neto with a bobble head night featuring their star shortstop making a diving catch, he went out and proved just how important he is to this team, organization, and fan base with one of the most clutch and dazzling performances Anaheim has ever seen.

Zach Neto is the heart of the Angels

The Halos’ season is all but over. Going into Saturday night, they were 5.5 games back of a Wild Card spot and had reports coming out that any impending free agents are available via trade in Anaheim (especially those gaining value). Saturday night was, quite literally, the likely end to any chance of a playoff push for the Angels.

And then Zach Neto happened.

As fans filed into their seats clutching their newest bobble head, Neto watched Julio Rodriguez send a ball over the fence for an early 1-0 Seattle Mariners’ lead. In the bottom of the first, he and Nolan Schanuel scored on a Jo Adell double for a 2-1 lead. The game went on, with both teams failing to present any scoring threat. Rodriguez hit another solo shot. 2-2, going into extras.

Kevin Newman misplayed a ball in the top of the 10th inning as it bounced over his head with a Mariners’ runner on the way to third. But as if he had done it a million times, Neto was there to effortlessly scoop and toss the ball to Ryan Zeferjahn covering third base to force the lead runner out and preserve the tie.

Quite a play pic.twitter.com/HfZJhgGkwH — Jeff Fletcher (@JeffFletcherOCR) July 26, 2025

Then, in the bottom of that inning, Beto hit his first career walk off on a single that had just enough juice to scoot past the infield. As the winning run scored, Neto stood just past first base with his arms over his head, signaling victory and the opportunity to fight for another day in Anaheim.

literal chills 😇 pic.twitter.com/84oJ1s37TU — Los Angeles Angels (@Angels) July 26, 2025

Mike Trout is the best Angels player of all time. As long as he is on the team, he will be the player that the national media focuses on. Halo fans know all too well how rarely he comes up in the clutch. Saturday night may have been the unofficial passing of the torch for the title of Mr. Angel as Neto came through on both sides of the ball when the team needed him most.

And wherever the Angels go in 2025, or in the years to come, it will be with Zach Neto as the heart and soul of their organization.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout