Angels' top trade assets gaining value according to MLB insiders

The Angels seem to be losing control on the season, with a series sweep to the New York Mets all but ensuring they’ll be well out of reach in the American League Wild Card race and buying now might be too little too late. On the brighter side, one of the MLB’s most reputable sources believes the organization’s best trade assets are gaining value. And if the Angels can save money while building their farm system, they'd be smart to get going.

The arrow is pointing up for these players

The Athletic released their updated trade rankings, and Halo fans will be happy to see their best players on the trade market are moving up in the ranking rather than falling out. As the team gets ready to surely sell - unless they can complete a sweep against the division rival Seattle Mariners this weekend - their most important players have become those that may be on other teams in a weeks time.

Taylor Ward is, without a doubt, the most desirable Halo on the market. For years now it has been a “will they/won’t they” at the deadline with the Angels potentially trading Ward, but this season does feel like the year they finally pull the trigger. He is once again slugging with the best of them, and has come out of the All Star break red hot at the plate. Contenders like the Milwaukee Brewers, Philadelphia Phillies (who Ward just showcased his talents for first hand), and San Diego Padres are attached to Ward in the article. And while he is still ranked 22nd (as he was in the last rankings), there is little doubt his value has risen, especially with Boston likely keeping their star outfielder Jarren Duran in town as they enter contention.

Reid Detmers, ranked 32nd after being 37th in the last issue, is the second most valuable trade asset in Anaheim according to The Athletic. After a remarkable June and still solid July, they write, “The lefty has above-average Stuff+ on three different deliveries as well as above-average Location+. His strikeout rate during his outstanding June was just under 40 percent.”

Tyler Anderson has increased his stock as well, turning things around in July with a 4.50 ERA after posting a 6.93 mark in June. Given his years of reliable pitching, The Athletic still views him as a reliable regular season starter for contending teams to rely on at the back of their rotation. For the teams listed as good fits - the Arizona Diamondbacks, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Toronto Blue Jays - they all need someone who will simply go out and not ruin the team’s chances from the get-go. Anderson has shown you can rely on him this season.

While the Angels may very well trading off far more than these three - and many are still doubtful they move Detmers - things are looking up for the Halos’ deadline outlook while their on-field play spirals.