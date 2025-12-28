2 risky targets and 1 comfortable fit for Angels as roster questions loom

The Los Angeles Angels are very much a work in progress. While the club enjoyed a breakout from Jo Adell and another step towards superstardom from Zach Neto in 2025, holes abound on the roster ahead of the 2026 season.

The bulk of the work that's been put in has been on the pitching side, with Grayson Rodriguez bringing ace upside, Alek Manoah serving as an interesting, if not questionable, reclamation project, and the bullpen additions running the gamut from good (Drew Pomeranz) to shaky-at-best (Jordan Romano).

The offensive side of the ball hasn't seen that many tweaks, with former top prospect Vaughn Grissom getting top billing, though his addition is more notable because it's a continuation of Perry Minasian's borderline obsessive tendency to acquire former Atlanta Braves players.

With all that said, the Angels have been linked to several big bats on the open market, but two are clearly big-time risks, while one is an easy fit, as the Halos look to round out their roster.

Two risky Angels' targets that must be handled with an abundance of caution

Outfielder Cody Bellinger

The Angels need a lot of things. Positionally, a center fielder is one of their greatest needs. Offensively, the lineup could use a contact maven to help cut down from 2025's league-worst 27.1 strikeout rate. Philosophically, embracing defense would be a great idea for a club that ranked last in outs above average at -54 and 28th in defensive runs saved at -45.

Cody Bellinger helps tremendously in all of those areas. The drop off in free agents who can legitimately handle center field is dramatic after Bellinger. The former NL MVP struck out just 13.7% of the time last season, and hasn't surpassed a 15.6% K-rate since his 2022 disaster that ended his tenure with the Dodgers. Defensively, Bellinger is an above average glove at all three outfield positions, plus first base.

The reports are that no team has come close to meeting Bellinger's asking price, which is thought to be high after the 2017 NL Rookie of the Year has been met with disappointment in free-agency in the past, being forced to settle for pillow contracts.

Still, Bellinger's market is thought to be robust, bona fide contenders like the New York Yankees, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, and yes, even the Dodgers, potentially vying for his services. He's been linked to the Angels as well, but if he were to acquiesce and settle for less, it would be to go somewhere that he could win a ring. The Angels are not that place.

As such, the Angels are only winning this bidding war if they overpay, and as good as Bellinger is, that's a risk. After his injury-driven nosedive, Bellinger rebounded in 2023 with a 135 wRC+. However, the Yankees acquired him last winter in a salary dump because he had regressed to the point where he was simply an average bat in 2024. With middling hard hit rates and exit velocities, as well as the past struggles, hitching your wagons for six or more years to a guy who likely would want to play elsewhere if money weren't an issue, just seems far too similar to nightmares the Halos have endured in the past.

Infielder Kazuma Okamoto

In addition to center field, the infield has a couple of sore spots, with second and third base sticking out like sore thumbs in need of attention. In acquiring someone to man the hot corner, the Angels could solve second as well by playing Christian Moore at his natural position, as he looks to rebound following a bitter first taste of big league action.

One player with questionable links to the Angels has been Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto. Like Bellinger, Okamoto brings forth a high contact rate and has excelled in the NPB against high-velocity fastballs. In addition to solid contact rates and low strikeout numbers, Okamoto has been one of Japan's most consistent power threats, regularly topping the 30-homer plateau throughout his NPB tenure.

Despite the positives, there are question marks and drawbacks as well. Despite playing third base the majority of the time, Okamoto has also seen significant time at first base and left field, with first likely being his best position defensively in the bigs. That won't help the Angels, and adding another subpar defender to the mix by forcing him to play third could be a recipe for disaster.

Secondly, there are questions about how his skills will translate to the bigs. It's important to remember that, for as good as the NPB is, the level of competition is still inferior to the MLB. Not only that, but the game is played somewhat differently there, with pitchers throwing with less velocity and more junk balls than what one sees from big league arms.

Okamoto's contract predictions range between $64 million and $90 million over four years, representing a significant commitment. A team with a stronger foundation could afford to take that risk, but unfortunately, that's not the Angels.

Eugenio Suarez is a comfortable Angels' free-agent fit

There are a lot of things that Eugenio Suarez doesn't do well. He strikes out too much, his defense is declining, and he can be prone to streaks. On the surface, those factors might make you want to avoid him.

However, what Suarez does bring to the table are qualities that are important for the Angels. First is consistency. Over the last four seasons, Suarez has produced a fWAR of 3.5 at the low end and 4.3 at the high end. For a young ball club, having a steady performer is imperative.

In addition, if there's one thing you can be sure you're going to get with Suarez, it's power production. It will be more difficult for the Halos to find elite contact, so doubling down on what was a strength in 2025, when the club hit 226 homers, good for fourth in the majors, is not a bad idea. Of all the remaining free agent bats, no one exemplifies consistent home run pop more than Suarez.

Lastly, Suarez has been renowned for his leadership and positive clubhouse presence at every stop he's made during his big league journey. With so many crucial young players on the roster and more on the way, bringing in a veteran leader is so important for a franchise with a less-than-stellar track record in the toxicity department.

At his age, Suarez won't break the bank, and with a two-or-three-year commitment likely being all it takes to win him over, the Angels can mitigate risk after being burned in the past by so many long-term, big-money contracts.

It's no wonder that pundits have started connecting the Angels and Suarez; despite his flaws, he comfortably satisfies all the absolute necessities the Halos must address, even if he leaves something to be desired in the frills department. Think of Suarez like your favorite pair of sweatpants. Not incredibly versatile but incredibly satisfying.