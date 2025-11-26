Angels predicted to sign two top free agents by MLB insider

The excitement building in the Angels' organization and fan base this offseason is beginning to reach new heights, especially with the Grayson Rodriguez trade being hailed as one of the better moves of the offseason so far across the big leagues. The team not only acquired their potential ace with four years of team control left, but opened up their payroll enough to give general manager Perry Minasian the flexibility needed to create a genuine playoff contender in Anaheim. And according to one MLB insider, the team may wind up landing two of the biggest free agents available this offseason.

Two major free agents predicted to become Angels this offseason

Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report published his Top 25 Free Agent Rankings, and had the Angels featured more often than most publications do when predicting free agent landing spots. And, most notably, Kelly had the Angels landing multiple top free agents rather than projecting owner Arte Moreno to go all out for a Kyle Tucker level of superstar.

The first name predicted to land in Anaheim is third baseman Eugenio Suarez. After doing everything he could offensively to drag the Arizona Diamondbacks to the playoffs, the team ultimately opted to trade away the slugging third baseman. Suarez was less productive upon his arrival to the Seattle Mariners, but still ended the season with 49 home runs and ranked in the 89th percentile when it came to barreling balls up at the plate. Despite his age, Saurez has shown no signs of slowing down at 34-years old. A below-average defender at the hot corner, Saurez's bat would be an exceptional way to replace (and even improve upon) Ward's production from last season.

The second and potentially more enticing name is San Diego Padres' starter Michael King. It is a pretty simple analysis with King - he is an absolutely elite starting pitcher when he is healthy. Unfortunately, King's health has been a problem throughout his career. After becoming a full-time starter in 2024 and making 30 starts, King made only 15 in 2025.

King does not allow a ton of solid contact from opposing hitters while also striking out a decent amount. The right-handed pitcher has all the tools to lead a rotation, but his health will determine his capability in doing so. With Rodriguez joining the staff, the Halos may not want to take on a second injury-plagued arm, but if they truly want the best pitcher on the market, King very well could be that guy.