Angels' newest starter Grayson Rodriguez receives elite comparison to Dodgers' ace

The Angels and their fans do not need any more reason to be hyped up for their newest starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez. The former top pitching prospect in baseball has found himself in Anaheim after being plagued by injuries for years (which he says is behind him now), and the fresh start offers a chance for G-Rod to reclaim his status as one of the most exciting young pitchers in baseball.

While trading Taylor Ward away after a decade of memories with the Angels was tough, the return could not have been better. Four years of team control for a pitcher with ace-potential is too good to pass up on, and might have just saved Perry Minasian his job in Anaheim. The vibes in Anaheim are fantastic, as the baseball world has lauded the Halos for their heist of the Orioles. And one analyst in particular made a comparison that will have Angels fans even more excited to watch their newest starting pitcher.

Angels' Grayson Rodriguez compared to Dodgers' ace

Sean Casey - former MLB All Star and MLB Network analyst - began talking about the trade between the Angels and Orioles earlier this week. While dissecting both sides, he could not get a name out of his head when thinking of Rodriguez - former Pittsburgh Pirates starter Tyler Glasnow, who subsequently turned into an ace for the Rays and Dodgers after being traded.

.@TheMayorsOffice compares the Grayson Rodriguez trade to when Tyler Glasnow was sent to the Rays from the Pirates back in 2018.



What do you think? pic.twitter.com/CysjxoQRp9 — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) November 24, 2025

Casey explains, "The Rodriguez thing is interesting because it makes me think, for whatever reason, Tyler Glasnow pops into my head. Tyler Glasnow used to be with the Pirates, and they felt like 'Oh, he's not throwing enough strikes.' Well, you're just going to trade him? You trade him, he becomes one of the best pitchers in the game. Rodriguez was the top prospect in baseball at one point, and if he's healthy it could be a Tyler Glasnow situation."

Now, there are some differences between Glasnow and Rodriguez. Glasnow had thrown roughly 100 less innings at the time the Pirates traded him to the Rays than Rodriguez has right now. Glasnow was available because he simply had not produced in the big leagues, posting a 5.79 ERA during his time with the Pirates. Rodriguez was traded due to his injury history and the Orioles' need for a right-handed slugging outfielder.

Glasnow turned into the pitcher everyone thought he would be once in Tampa Bay, posting a 3.20 ERA during his Rays' career. He did struggle to stay healthy, though, causing the Rays to balk at extending him and dealing him to the Los Angeles Dodgers instead, where he has of course been a huge part of back-to-back World Series championships.

Rodriguez's future with the Angels is one that fans hope shows similar production to Glasnow, albeit with a bit more health luck. If the surgery Rodriguez got last season really was to put all of his injuries behind him, then this comparison should have Angels fans floating as they dream of a rotation starring Grayson Rodriguez at the top of it.