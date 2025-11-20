The analysis and trade grades pertaining to the Angels trading Taylor Ward to the Baltimore Orioles in exchange for Grayson Rodriguez all needed to discuss the status of Rodriguez's health. Rodriguez suffered from bone spurs in his throwing elbow as well as a lat strain in the recent past, and he has not thrown in a game since July of 2024. In a vacuum, the Angels will likely win this trade given how cost-controlled the 26-year-old starter is over the course of the next four seasons. However, everybody will keep an eye on his availability while he dons an Angels uniform.

Angels News: Minasian and Rodriguez clear up health, give timeline for on-field work

Angels general manager Perry Minasian acknowledged the gamble of trading a homegrown slugger like Ward for an injured starter: “Is there risk? Yes, there’s risk. It’s eyes wide open on the risk."

“We need him to be healthy,” Minasian said to reporters including Jeff Fletcher. “We like where he’s at. Obviously, we felt like the medical (report) was in a good enough place to where this was a chance, a gamble worth taking. We expect him to be healthy in spring. He’s throwing bullpens in January. We’ve talked to him.”

“I've had them [bone spurs] for a while, and kind of just got to the point where I couldn't really pitch through it,” Grayson Rodriguez said, per Rhett Bollinger. “I’m pretty sure that's kind of what was causing some of the lat injuries. So just being able to get those out of there. My arm feels great right now throwing. There's really no question for me to be ready for Spring Training.”

Angels fans are all in agreement that there is no need to push Rodriguez too much this season. He is around for the next four years and is already a key member of the Angels' young core. There is no doubt that the organization is in agreement on that, and fans saw that during spring training last season where they slow-played Ben Joyce in February and March.

There might be some anxiety from fans given that the general manager and manager are on expiring contracts, and might want to lean on Rodriguez no matter what. However, Minasian and Suzuki know that what's best for their job security is a healthy Grayson Rodriguez and will likely build in times for him to get extra days off during the upcoming 162 game season.

New pitching coach Mike Maddux will be the key to all of this. Maddux was able to work with an oft-injured Kumar Rocker while he was with Texas and it seemed he was able to work on his mechanics in order to ease the tension on his arm and keep him effective. He did the same thing to a lesser extent with Jack Leiter, and even Tyler Mahle (who the Angels should definitely sign as a free agent).

A healthy Rodriguez can easily be slotted in as the team's No. 2 starter, behind Yusei Kikuchi and ahead of José Soriano. A bona fide No. 1 starter to slot those three down a spot, plus Reid Detmers down to No. 5, would be ideal especially considering the extra $13 million saved by dealing Ward. However, the $40 million the team has could be spread out over multiple positions rather than splurged on a No. 1 like a Dylan Cease, Tatsuya Imai or Framber Valdez. Only time will tell where that money will go, but it sure sounds like the Angels will get a lot of bang for their buck on a healthy G-Rod.