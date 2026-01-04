Former Rangers' reunion in Anaheim may give Angels elite closer for 2026

A large ethos of Perry Minasian's tenure as general manager of the Angels has been to take cheap, high-upside swings on relievers who have proven they can find success in the big leagues. Whether it be due to injury concerns, age, or poor campaigns in the previous year, Minasian loves a value addition to the bullpen. Jordan Romano is another example of this this offseason, as the Angels are hoping to rebuild his value in 2026. Even Drew Pomeranz - who posted an elite ERA in 2025 - was able to be signed for just $4 million.

And now, the Angels hope Kirby Yates can be their newest reclamation project after signing him to a $5 million. After an elite 2024 campaign that saw Yates post an ERA of 1.17, the Dodgers paid up for the veteran only for Yates to post a 5.23 ERA for them. And while it may seem that Yates may just be over the hill, the Angels have a secret weapon to help him regain his All Star form.

Kirby Yates, Mike Maddux reunion could give Angels their answer to close games

In 2024, when Yates was arguably the best reliever in baseball, he was coached by Mike Maddux in Arlington. The Angels were able to nab Maddux this offseason to serve as their pitching coach, and he has quite the task ahead of him. The rotation is still looking for a big arm, and the bullpen is an odd collection of older veterans and young relievers looking to make an impact. None other than Yates though has the highest potential for 2026.

Veteran RHP Kirby Yates is headed to LAA. Struggled in 2025 with LAD but in 2024 posted a 1.17 ERA across 61.2 IP. Still had whiff and K numbers last year. Just a two pitch guy with a high whiff FB and depthy high whiff SPL

Yates 2025 SPL metrics:

93 MPH

0 IVB

12 HB

35% Whiff% pic.twitter.com/7RFk3Q6ypT — Baseball Unstitched Podcast (@BaseUnstitched) December 30, 2025

The biggest reason for belief with Yates is that other than his ERA, his advanced statistics were relatively the same from 2024 to 2025. There was no real drop in velocity, and the movement of his pitches was relatively similar. Nevertheless, Yates' hard-hit percentage rose roughly 10% on both of his primary pitches in 2025, so hitters were clearly able to pick up on something different last season. Whatever it was, no one other than Yates would be able to find out better than Mike Maddux.

This Rangers' reunion in Anaheim could reap great benefits for the Angels. Maddux is known as one of the more unique coaches in the league, and whatever he does clearly connects to pitchers. The Dodgers' bullpen was an overall disaster last season, and there is reason to believe that coaching may have just not been consistent enough to get the best out of their relievers. Yates clearly has room to be elite, and his advanced stats show he has not lost the stuff that paved such an exceptional career for him. Now, it falls on Mike Maddux to figure out the puzzle and turn Yates back into an elite closer for the Halos.