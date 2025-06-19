Angels' Mike Trout inches closer to yet another milestone with a home run vs. Yankees

Since Mike Trout returned to the Angels' lineup after missing all but two games in May, he has looked more and more like the vintage version of himself. The Angels' full-time DH is settling in nicely to moving out of the field, and he is assuaging the organization's and fans' anxieties by staying off his feet and crushing balls on the daily. Trout being removed from the outfield allows him to post every day and inch his way up MLB leaderboards, as he did in the first inning against the Yankees in their series finale.

Mike Trout now 10 away from 400 with career HR No. 390 tying him with Graig Nettles for 64th all-time pic.twitter.com/3ZC5StPXgA — Taylor Blake Ward (@TaylorBlakeWard) June 19, 2025

Trout is now tied Graig Nettles for 64th all-time with 390 home runs after he homered off of Carlos Rodon. Right ahead of him on the all-time list is Angels legend Jim Edmonds, who has 393 career home runs. If Trout can hit 10 more home runs and reach no. 400 for his career, he will pass Edmonds, Joe Carter, Dale Murphy, Al Kaline and another Angels legend in Andrés Galarraga to become 59th on the all-time home run list.

Of the players with 390 or more home runs in MLB history, only Manny Ramirez, Jimmie Foxx, Barry Bonds, Lou Gehrig, Ted Williams and Babe Ruth have a higher career OPS than Trout's .985 mark right now.

In terms of active players, Trout only trails the Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton who currently has 429 home runs and recently returned to NYY's lineup after spending the entire 2025 season on the injured list.

What's so special for fans is the fact that every single one of Trout's 390 bombs have been while playing for the Angels. Of the 63 players ahead of Trout on the all-time home runs list, only Kaline, Cal Ripken Jr., Jeff Bagwell, Carl Yastrzemski, Chipper Jones, Stan Musial, Willie Stargell, Lou Gehrig, Mel Ott, Ernie Banks, Ted Williams, Mickey Mantle and Mike Schmidt have done it with only one team.

Trout is signed through the 2030 season, so who knows how far he can climb up the all-time leaderboards if he continues to DH full-time? If he sparsely plays outfield the rest of his career, the future first ballot Hall of Famer undoubtedly will keep hitting for immense power for the foreseeable future. His bat speed has not fallen off whatsoever (it ranks in the 80th percentile this season), and neither have his hard-hit% (94th percentile), barrel% (96th percentile) and average exit velocity (89th percentile).

