Mike Trout passes Angels legend on all-time list, heading for career milestone

Mike Trout was slotted to hit fifth once again as the Angels kicked off their series against the Boston Red Sox. While the decision to slot him there is one of many questionable moves by Ron Washington, it is hard to argue with the results thus far. Trout added three more hits on Monday night, including a mammoth 454-foot home run over the Green Monster in the Angels 6-run first inning.

The Angels as a team made history Monday night, becoming the first visiting team to ever hit three home runs in the top of the first inning at Fenway Park. However, the milestones did not stop there for Mike Trout.

Trout's home run (Zach Neto led off with a homer, and Jo Adell went deep in the first and in the sixth) and the two singles made tonight historic for his Halo career. His second hit of the game tied him with Tim Salmon with 1,674 career hits for the Angels. When he came up to the plate next time, he ripped another single to pass Salmon. With 1,675 hits, Trout now sits behind only Garrett Anderson (2,368) on the all-time hits list in Anaheim. And if Trout keeps hitting the ball the way he has since coming off the IL (he is 8-13 since being activated), passing Anderson will be no problem at all...eventually...way down the line.

While hits are cool, the long ball is what really gets fans going. His Monday night moonshot was the 388th of his career, inching him closer to the 400-club. Trout has a real chance to become the 59th player in the history of MLB to hit that benchmark. Sitting just 12 home runs away from the milestone that has long been viewed as a must for Hall of Fame sluggers, Trout will almost certainly reach it in 2025 barring any other health issues. Trout is already the career home run leader in Anaheim, with Salmon once again behind him. Trout is already the career home run leader in Anaheim, with Salmon once again behind him.

Trout currently sits 66th all-time on the home run leaderboard, with Johnny Bench one long ball ahead of him. If Trout continues his current pace of roughly one home run per 12 at-bats in 2025, he should end the season with a total of 44 home runs. If he can hit that mark, Trout will skyrocket up to a career total of 422 big flies. That number would have him at 55th all time, passing the likes of Mark Teixera, Joe Carter, and Jim Edmonds in the process.

Trout is going to stay in the fifth spot right now, and while that does not make a ton of sense if the Angels want to win games, it is impossible to argue with the results as Trout makes his Hall of Fame case stronger with each passing at-bat.

