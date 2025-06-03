The scuffling Angels have eradicated a lot of their fans' hope, but the funny thing about baseball is any team can make history on any given night. Looking to rebound following their series loss against the Cleveland Guardians, the Halos lineup started their time in Boston off with an absolute bang.

The Boston Red Sox turned to Richard Fitts, a pitcher who is fresh off the injured list and was expected to give way to his piggyback (Hunter Dobbins) after a turn through the Angels' lineup. Fitts provided the Sox with three innings in his last start, which was his first after being activated off the IL.

He got the Angels' leadoff man, Zach Neto, into an 0-2 count to open the game. After spitting on a couple breaking balls outside the strike zone, Neto clobbered a 389 ft. home run that was a few inches away from landing onto Lansdowne St.

Mike Trout, who is still hitting outside the top-four of the lineup, was in 3-1 count when he saw a dead-red fastball. He did what he did best and launched a three-run, 454 ft. that probably landed in New Hampshire. It was Trout's first home run since returning from the injured list, and later in the game he passed Tim Salmon on the all-time Angels hits list.

Jo Adell did not work the count like Neto and Trout, he launched the first pitch he saw 404 ft. onto Lansdowne St. It was Adell's second home run in the last three games.

Fitts only completed the one inning for the Red Sox, he left with his team down 6-0. Boos started cascading down from Red Sox Nation and they never really let up.

It only took 1 inning for the Angels to make history in Fenway Park

The Angels are, in fact, the first non-Red Sox team in history with 3 homers in the first inning of a game at Fenway (Sarah Langs shared that fact). The Angels' PR and Media team were on it, and Matt Vasgersian passed along the historic accomplishment immediately to fans. Yes, the park is old -- it opened in 1912. Speaking of the Angels' PR team, Matt Birch announced on X that it was the first time the Halos have hit three home runs in the first inning of a game since 2016...and yes, Trout was fittingly a part of that trio as well.

The Angels' run prevention unit has been downright terrible all season, it's taken a superhuman effort from their lineup to keep games close this season. The lineup's production is unsustainable over the course of a full season for sure, but they really can explode on any given day. Apparently, in a historic fashion too.

More LA Angels News from Halo Hangout