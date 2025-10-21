5 players with the most Silver Slugger Awards in Angels history

The Angels are one of the best teams at winning Silver Slugger Awards, largely due to players who have racked up the award numerous times throughout their Angels' tenure. With FanSided partnering with Louisville Slugger to announce this year's nominees and winners, we'll be taking a look at the Halos with the most Silver Slugger Awards in team history.

5 Angels with Most Silver Slugger Awards

Troy Glaus

The first ever multi-time Silver Slugger Award winner for the Angels, Tim Salmon got the millennium started off hot at the plate, bringing the award home in 2000 and 2001. In those two seasons combined, the third baseman combined for 220 runs, 307 hits, 88 home runs, and 75 doubles. He accumulated 13.1 WAR serving as the absolute focal point of the Angels’ offense.

Garret Anderson

Despite potentially missing out on a pair of Silver Slugger Awards due to playing in the Steroid Era (Manny Ramirez took an outfield spot in 2000 and 2001), Anderson was still able to pile up a pair of Silver Sluggers in 2002 and 2003. He was an All Star and found his name MVP ballots in both of those seasons, finishing fourth and fourteenth respectively. He racked up 396 hits in those two years, hitting .310 and sending 58 pitches over the wall. Anderson was never a true threat to lead the league in home runs, but his 105 doubles prove he was a rock solid power-speed threat during his prime. He obviously was a star in the lineup during the Angels’ World Series run, and these awards help prove that.

Vladimir Guerrero

The best free agent signing in the history of the Angels was Vladimir Guerrero, who retired as an inner-circle Halo great. He joined a team two years separated from their World Series and promptly won MVP in 2004. He also won four straight Silver Slugger Awards to start his Angels’ tenure, averaging about 32 home runs, 37 doubles, 100 runs, 190 hits, and walking nearly as much as he struck out. Guerrero was a bat-to-ball machine, and the Angels’ high ranking of Silver Sluggers by team is largely due to his output.

Shohei Ohtani

Ohtani will likely go on to threaten for the all-time record in Silver Sluggers, but that all started with his first two in Anaheim. In 2021 and 2023 Ohtani brought home the award, the same two years he’d win MVP. He posted an OPS+ of 157 and 185 respectively, leading the league in 2023.

Mike Trout

At this point, Mike Trout’s name should be synonymous with the Silver Slugger Award. In his first five seasons, he won the award every single season totaling 890 hits, 163 home runs, and posting a 173 OPS+. He took a year off from winning before going on to win three more in a row from 2018-2020, accumulating 19.5 WAR of those three (one of which was COVID shortened) seasons. He’d win one more in 2022, bringing his career total to nine Silver Slugger Awards. He sits at second most all-time behind Barry Bonds, who has 12.