Angels quietly emerge as a threat if the Yankees miss out on top free agent target

After restructuring Anthony Rendon's contract, spreading out the $38M owed to the polarizing third baseman over the next three years, the Los Angeles Angels have renewed life this offseason. It started with the team quickly bringing in Kirby Yates to stabilize the bullpen, and while recent rumors have connected them to a trade for Nolan Arenado, the Angels may have a different idea for how to spend the money saved from Rendon's reworked contract.

In what has become the trend, we've entered January, and there remain several top-tier free agents available. The Angels are now in a position to pounce, and that could lead to a deal with Cody Bellinger.

MLB Network insider Mark Feinsand recently ran through the list of available free agents and made a connection between the Angels and Bellinger. Citing the need the Angels have for an outfielder after trading Taylor Ward earlier this offseason, Feinsand believes Los Angeles could make a play for Bellinger now that Rendon's status has been resolved.

With money to spend, Angels could suddenly become an option for Cody Bellinger.

As was the case the last time he was a free agent, Bellinger's market has stalled. The New York Yankees remain the favorites to bring back Bellinger, but there could be some hesitancy on offering him a lucrative long-term deal. The San Francisco Giants, New York Mets, and Los Angeles Dodgers have also been connected to the 2019 National League MVP this winter.

There's no question that Bellinger would fill the absence in the Angels' lineup left by the trade of Ward. Bellinger had 29 home runs with the Yankees last season while registering a 125 OPS+. While that would point to Bellinger having a healthy market, there's been some concern over how his swing would develop away from Yankee Stadium.

The left-handed slugger has an approach made for the short porch in right field of Yankee Stadium, and if he is in a scenario where he is playing most of his games elsewhere, there's expected to be a dip in his power numbers.

There likely isn't a scenario where the Angels walk away from the offseason with both Bellinger and Arenado. It would seem more likely that the Cardinals' third baseman is the big addition for Los Angeles before spring training, but Bellinger could be the fallback plan.