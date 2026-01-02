Angels face risky last-minute temptation as Japanese star hints at sudden return

The Los Angeles Angels could be staring down a complicated decision this weekend. While the fanbase is hoping to see free agent third baseman Kazauma Okamoto join the Angels before Sunday's deadline, another Japanese player is threatening to return to the Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) league next season.

Kona Takahashi's negotiating window, much like Okamoto's, closes on Sunday at 5 p.m. ET. Unlike Okamoto, however, Takahashi has not had many suitors this offseason. In fact, recent reports suggest that the right-hander has only received one contract offer since he was posted.

As such, Takahashi is contemplating a return to Japan next season. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com is reporting that Takahashi has a multi-year deal on the table from the Seibu Lions — the NPB team he's pitched for his entire professional career — and the contract is said to contain and opt-out after 2026. Such an offer would allow Takahashi to reenter the free agent market again next winter.

Angels could consider risky deal for Japanese pitcher Kona Takahashi

The Angels could make a last-minute contract offer that could lure Takahashi to Anaheim, but there's plenty of risk in such a deal. Though Takahashi has a solid track record in Japan, one has to wonder what his role would be stateside. FanGraphs published an article earlier this offseason citing Takahashi as a likely fifth starter. If that's truly Takahashi's ceiling, then LA should pass up such an opportunity.

While the Halos could use an extra arm or two heading into next season, forking over the type of contract necessary to lure Takahashi to Los Angeles and paying the posting fee would be a useless venture. Per MLB rules, if the Angels were to pay more than $25 million in order to sign Takahashi, the release fee would be 20% of the total value of the contract.

While Anaheim may not be a go-to destination at the moment for players looking to contend for World Series titles, there are plenty of backend starters who'll be looking for jobs that will cost far less on the open market than Takahashi.

Though the idea has merit, Takahashi is much more of a flier and no so much a sure thing. The Angels should sit this one, and potentially revisit the idea next winter if Takahashi puts up another solid season in NPB.