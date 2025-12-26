Former Rangers' pitcher is the perfect free agent target for Angels

If there is one rumor that Angels fans can be assured is true, it is that the Halos' quest for quality starting pitchers is not over yet. Despite trading for Grayson Rodriguez and signing former Cy Young finalist Alek Manoah this offseason, general manager Perry Minasian has been adamant that the front office is still searching for rotation help. Rodriguez and Manoah both come with some uncertainty, as Rodriguez has not pitched since 2024 and Manoah has not pitched well at the big league level in years.

And while there are a vast number of arms still available in free agency, the Angels may not be willing to pay up for the top arms such as Framber Valdez, Tatsuya Imai (who the Angels have a connection to), or Ranger Suarez. However, the secondary market might be enticing enough for the Angels to take a swing, and former Rangers' starter Tyler Mahle may be the perfect addition to this rotation.

Former Rangers' arm Tyler Mahle could be Angels' match made in heaven

Mahle pitched under new Angels pitching coach Mike Maddux in Texas, where he posted a 2.54 ERA over two seasons. Mahle underwent Tommy John surgery in 2023, and dealt with shoulder issues throughout 2025 as well which held him from topping 100 innings for the Rangers last season. If the injuries can be in the past, Mahle is an exceptional arm to add to the rotation. However, the risk involved will likely keep any contract in the 1-2 year range with an AAV of $12-$16 million. That is well within what the Angels can afford, and Minasian should be jumping at the chance to reunite such a talented pitcher with the pitching coach he thrived under.

The Angels should be one of the preferred landing spots for Mahle as well, as the starter grew up in Orange County and there is an obvious need for his services in Anaheim. The Angels also still have yet to really spend in free agency, as the contracts for Manoah and relievers Jordan Romano and Drew Pomeranz (who may be the steal of the offseason) were cheaper than the $13 million the team saved in the Taylor Ward trade. With more money now than when the offseason started, finances should not be a problem in any Mahle/Angels negotations.,

Overall, this seems like a match made in heaven for both sides. Mahle gets to return home and slot in as the third starter for the Angels, and the Halos get to say they added a pitcher who had a 2.18 ERA in 2025 while continuing to have the financial flexibility to add a third baseman and/or center fielder. Minasian and owner Arte Moreno have openly desired a big addition this offseason, but a starter like Mahle along with some other supplemental signings could wind up being the more productive route this offseason.