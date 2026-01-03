Angels face a clear pivot if Kazuma Okamoto signs elsewhere

As the offseason continues and more top free agents come off the board for the Angels - the latest being Tatsuya Imai signing with the division rival Houston Astros - there is more and more pressure building on Perry Minasian, Arte Moreno, and the front office to land Japanese star third baseman Kazuma Okamoto. With his deadline approaching quickly, the Angels and their fans will know soon whether or not third base remains a question mark in Anaheim.

And while Okamoto's mix of contact, defense, and power make him the most intriguing option left on the market (and one the Angels remain linked to), there are more options for the Angels if Okamoto chooses elsewhere. Top free agents such as Alex Bregman continue to look for work, while Nolan Arenado's name seemingly cannot be seperated from the Angels' rumor mill at this point. However, no match makes more sense than snatching a former Mariners' slugger to man the hot corner at The Big A in 2026.

Angels have clear pivot in Eugenio Suarez if Okamoto signs elsewhere

Eugenio Suarez has been one of the most underrated sluggers in baseball this decade. His 178 home runs this decade ranks seventh in the entire big leagues, with perennial MVP candidates in front of him such as Aaron Judge, Shohei Ohtani, and Juan Soto. Suarez has raked no matter where he has played this decade, hitting a home run average of 34.7 for every 162 games played.

Despite his age (34-years old), Suarez ranked in the 89th percentile in Batting Run Value in 2025 (per Baseball Savant). His barrel percentage (89th percentile) and hard-hit percentage (78th percentile) remained elite last season, showing no signs of slowing down in his mid-30's. Both of those numbers rank above Suarez's career averages as well, showing that the two-time All Star still has a lot left in the tank.

Suarez's age might even play into the Angels' hands. After the Anthony Rendon restructuring, the team has more money to spend now while paying for it in the future. With Suarez turning 35 in July, most outlets have projected him landing, at most, a three-year deal. That fits perfectly with what the Angels have built within their payroll, and he will be off of the books by the time stars like Jo Adell and Zach Neto are hitting free agency.

The clear #1 here should be Okamoto. However, the offseason does not rely entirely on the Angels bringing Okamoto to Anaheim, as they have a clear option to pivot towards should another team acquire the Japanese star's talent. And while Okamoto may be the better all-around player, Suarez has just a good of a chance to produce value at the plate as any free agents left standing.