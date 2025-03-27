1 critical goal for each member of the Angels' starting rotation in 2025

Kyle Hendricks needs to be an extension of the Angels coaching staff

Nicknamed "The Professor," Kyle Hendricks, 35, has had a long and productive career by mastering the art of pitching despite relying on relatively pedestrian stuff.

In an era where velocity is king, Hendricks' average fastball velocity for his career is just 87.7 miles per hour. Despite that limitation, he led the National League in ERA in 2016 as an integral member of the Chicago Cubs' team that won the World Series, breaking the club's 107-year World Series title drought.

Hendricks has two top-10 Cy Young finishes on his resume and has found success through his outstanding command and ability to set hitters up from one pitch to another.

These days, his capabilities on the mound are more limited, which is why the Angels were able to obtain his services for the paltry sum of $2.5 million over one year. In 2023, Hendricks showed he could still get outs with a 3.74 ERA in 137 innings; however, last year he struggled mightily with a 5.92 ERA in 130.2 frames.

Performance-wise, the Angels will be hoping for something better than his 2024 showing, but the greatest value Hendricks brings will be as a leader and veteran mentor to the youth on the Angels' pitching staff.

He may very well see himself replaced at some point this season in the rotation by a younger arm, and that's fine, as long as he can impart some wisdom along the way.