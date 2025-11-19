10 facts about Angels' newest starting pitcher Grayson Rodriguez

The Angels made their first big move of the offseason, as Perry Minasian performed a heist on the Baltimore Orioles by nabbing former first round pick and potential ace Grayson Rodriguez for outfielder Taylor Ward. The deal shocked the fan base, as Ward was a fan favorite and ended up being the outfielder the Angels decided to move on from after rumors that he or Jo Adell would be moved this offseason. The return for Ward was huge, as the Angels now have a trio of young starters in Jose Soriano, Reid Detmers, and Rodriguez (who has the highest ceiling of them all) alongside Yusei Kikuchi. With such an obvious win in this trade, Angels fans should get to know their newest pitcher.

10 facts to get to know Angels' starter Grayson Rodriguez

1.) Rodriguez was drafted 11th overall in the 2018 draft. He recieved a 60-grade overall as a prospect (60 equates to above average, with 70 being well-above average), with the majority of his individual grades being considered exceptional as well. His fastball (70 grade), slider (60), changeup (70), and control (60) all receieved high marks, with his curveball grading out at 50.

2.) Rodriguez was at his best when the playoff races heat up, posting a career ERA of 2.41 in the months of August and September as he helped guide the Orioles to the playoffs in 2023.

3.) In two starts at Angels Stadium, Rodriguez has posted a 7.84 ERA.

4.) Of his 43 career starts, eight have seen his allow zero earned runs.

5.) Rodriguez has allowed fewer than three runs in 29 of his careers starts (67 percent of all starts). In those 29 starts, pitched at least five full innings in all but one of them. He finished at least six innings in 16 of them.

6.) Rodriguez missed the end of the 2024 season due to a lat strain. He dealt with shoulder inflammation earlier in the season as well. He would miss the entire 2025 season, and eventually underwent a debridement surgery in August to remove bone chips from his right elbow.

7.) G-Rod is one of four pitchers aged 24 or younger with at least 110 innings pitched, a sub-4.00 ERA and more than ten strikeouts-per-nine-innings in a season since 2022, joining Paul Skenes, Hunter Greene, and Spencer Strider.

Grayson Rodriguez, K'ing the Side...and K Scream. pic.twitter.com/B0tfDpMqiE — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 21, 2024

8.) Rodriguez has four years of team control left, and will not be a free agent until after the 2029 season.

9.) In his senior year of high school, Rodriguez struck out 156 batters in 76 innings pitched, posting a a 0.19 ERA in the process.

10.) Rodriguez's offspeed run value (per Baseball Savants) ranks in the 91st percentile, placing his offspeed pitches among the most dangerous weapons in MLB.