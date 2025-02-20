11 biggest Los Angeles Angels contracts in franchise history

3. Albert Pujols: 10-years, $240,000,000

When the Angels signed Pujols, it was the second largest contract in MLB history. He certainly earned it, given that he had 10 top-five National League MVP finishes in the first 11 years of his career.

Pujols' Angels legacy is certainly spared by Rendon to a degree. His on-field product was not entirely disastrous, albeit incredibly underwhelming. Many factor in that the Pujols contract brought along a massive television deal to Anaheim with him. They ended up waiving him during the final year of his 10-year deal mid-season.

Another factor in his favor is his personal services provision. He largely works with the Angels' DSL players, but has been in the Angels' player development department since he retired. He also just managed a winterball team called LIDOM to a Dominican League championship in his first season. Who knows -- maybe he will supplant Ron Washington as the Halos' skipper in 2026?