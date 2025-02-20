11 biggest Los Angeles Angels contracts in franchise history

7. Jered Weaver: 5-years, $85,000,000

Jered Weaver still has the largest contract the Angels have ever given out to a pitcher, as he inked an $85 million extension right before the 2012 season began. Weaver was completely dominant the two seasons prior to the extension, as he posted a 6.9 bWAR in 2011 and 5.2 bWAR in 2010 -- the two highest marks of his career. In 2012, he actually received AL MVP votes.

After his extension ended, Weaver signed with the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, that meant he did not spend his entire professional career with the Halos. Even so, Weaver is a beloved Angels player, and still can be found around Angels facilities every now and again.