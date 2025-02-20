11 biggest Los Angeles Angels contracts in franchise history

9. C.J. Wilson: 5-years, $77,500,000

Wilson was signed immediately after Albert Pujols at the Winter Meetings, and he was the largest free agent pitcher the Angels ever signed. Wilson might not have made it to the final year of his 5-year contract, but he was a solid innings-eater for the Halos. Especially the first two years.

Unfortunately, like Hamilton, Wilson completely imploded in the 2014 postseason. He started Game 3 of the ALDS against the Royals, and could only record two outs before getting taken out of the game. He had allowed 3 hits, 3 runs, and issued a walk before getting the hook. He took the loss, and that was the last game the Angels played in the playoffs.