11 biggest Los Angeles Angels contracts in franchise history

10. Vladimir Guerrero Sr.: 5-years, $70,000,000

The Angels have only one player who wears an Angels cap in Cooperstown, and that's Guerrero. The Angels snatched Guerrero away from the Expos before the 2004 season, perhaps the best move Arte Moreno has ever made as the Angels' owner. In a way, it was a Shohei Ohtani-to-the-Dodgers type move when Guerrero signed with Anaheim. He spent the first eight years of his career with the Expos, but never made the playoffs. He won the AL MVP in his first season as an Anaheim Angels player. The next season, as a Los Angeles Angels player, he finished third in MVP voting. In total, Guerrero racked up 4 All Star appearances and 4 Silver Sluggers while playing for the Angels. He made the playoffs every season save for one while with the Angels.

The two sides had a mutual option for a 6th year and both opted in, signifying the bond the superstar and franchise made. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. was 5-years-old when Guerrero Sr. won his only MVP award. He was in his formative, impressionable years when his father was tearing up the Big A, and many fans are clamoring that he will hold onto that nostalgia when he considers teams next offseason.