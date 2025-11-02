12 top free agents linked to Angels by MLB insider

The Angels and their fans are forced to sit and watch while the Los Angeles Dodgers attempt to secure a second straight World Series title, but that doesn’t mean they can’t look ahead to the off season. So while the Toronto Blue Jays use a strategy from the 2002 Angels’ playbook, the Halos are being connected to some of the best free agents available this winter.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic published his ranking of the 50 best free agents this off season. He also included projected deals as well as the teams that could find themselves vying for each individual player, with the Angels connected to sluggers and pitchers alike.

12 top free agents connected to Angels

Starting Pitchers

Dylan Cease - San Diego Padres

Michael King - San Diego Padres

Tyler Mahle - Texas Rangers

Jack Flaherty - Detroit Tigers

Adrian Houser - Tampa Bay Rays

The Angels are very clearly going to be aggressive in the starting pitching market. With two open rotation spots and no clear options in house, they’re going to want to invest in quality arms for new pitching coach Mike Maddux, potentially even reuniting him with Tyler Mahle. These names would all be welcome additions to the Angels rotation, but it’s worth noting the best available starters - Framber Valdez and Jose Suarez - seem to be too pricey for the Angels from Bowden’s perspective.

Relievers

Raisel Iglesias - Atlanta

Luke Weaver - New York Yankees

The Angels very well may have to take a “quantity over quality” approach when it comes to filling out their rotation, but both Weaver and Iglesias had rock solid seasons in 2025. If the Angels were to miss out on bringing Kenley Jansen back to Anaheim, bringing either of these names to Anaheim with the potential to close out games could be intriguing.

Outfielders

Trent Grisham - New York Yankees

Cody Bellinger - New York Yankees

The Angels have three amazing outfielders in Jo Adell, Mike Trout, and Taylor Ward. But if the team was to trade one of them for a starting pitcher (or decided to move Trout to DH full time), there’d be an opening. Both of these players have the ability to play a solid center field defensively, something the Angels trio cannot do.

Infielders

Eugenio Saurez - Seattle Mariners

Gleyber Torres - Detroit Tigers

Luis Arraez - San Diego Padres

The infield is the position group in need of most help in Anaheim. Zach Neto is an absolute superstar and should only get better and Nolan Schanuel is good, not great. One would assume Christian Moore will have every chance to win the second base job, but that does not work for a general manager whose job is on the line. Perry Minasian targeting infielders who can play third and second base will be a huge priority this off season.

The Angels will be attached to dozens of names this off season, but these twelve are worth monitoring as the World Series concludes and every team outside of the champs begins looking at how to improve.