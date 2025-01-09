Jo Adell will exceed Angels fans' expectations

2025 Steamer Projection: .224/.290/.427, 99 wRC+, 19 homers, 0.8 fWAR

While it feels like Jo Adell has been around forever, he debuted in 2020, the soon-to-be 26-year-old only has 308 games of major league experience under his belt. Only in 2024, did he come close to playing in a full season, logging 130 games before a September oblique injury prematurely ended his campaign.

The 2024 numbers for Adell weren't overly impressive. He slashed .207/.280/.402 and posted a career-high 90 wRC+. All told, his performance was worth 0.1 fWAR. Undoubtedly, his past performance has set a low bar.

However, in the second half of 2024, Adell made some real adjustments that positively impacted his performance down the stretch. From July 30th until his September 7th injury, Adell produced to the tune of .248/320/.451 with 5 homers and a 117 wRC+. After the season, he spoke about his change in approach and carrying those results over to 2025. He also took pride in his defensive improvements, and while different metrics disagree on how good he was in right field (1 OAA, and 6 DRS in 2024), there's no reason why he can't continue to improve there as well.

Adell's a player with an impressive toolbox that needs to put it all together. His bat speed ranks in the 98th percentile according to Baseball Savant. His sprint speed is in the 86th percentile. Finally, his arm strength ranks in the 63rd percentile.

What he's been lacking so far is the consistent experience at the big-league level to marry those tools to actual baseball ability. Once he finally got that extended opportunity last season, he was able to produce and hit at a rate that was 17% better than a league-average pitcher.

As he accumulates more experience and gets more comfortable adjusting to how pitchers are attacking him, expect his power and offensive production to shine through even more. He might not be the superstar he was once billed as, but he will be significantly better than the replacement-level player he's projected to be.