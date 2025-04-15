2 Angels players who are already earning more playing time, 2 who deserve less

2 Angels players who deserve less playing time

Jo Adell

When Zach Neto returns from his rehab assignment this week, it's abundantly clear that the Angels need to use this batting order against RHPs:

1. Ward—7

2. Rengifo**—5

3. Trout—9

4. Soler—DH

5. Neto—6

6. O'Hoppe—2

7. Schanuel*—3

8. Paris—8

9. Anderson—4



Bench: d'Arnaud, Newman, Lopez*, Adell

DFA: Davis ("Just Dingers" is out of minor league options)

Injured List: Moncada**



*—left-handed hitter

**—switch-hitter

Adell struggled at the plate in spring training, and that has carried over into the regular season. He has played in the eight games from April 4th on, has the same amount of plate appearances as Logan O'Hoppe in that span. In that same time frame, he is slashing an underwhelming .167/.242/.400/.642.

Someone needs to cede their playing time to Neto, and Tim Anderson currently leads the Angels in defensive fWAR. Adell's -0.8 defensive fWAR ranks tenth on the team, which showcases his inability to stick in centerfield as of yet. Given Timmy A's defensive prowess and Adell's results at the plate and in the field failing to impress thus far, Neto should eat into Adell's PT rather than Anderson's.

Garrett McDaniels

The Angels might want to reel in their young left-handed reliever just a tad.

Yes, he has a 2.25 ERA and is leaving runners on base at an outstanding, yet unsustainable, clip. However, since April 4th he has a 7.43 FIP and a 1.75 WHIP. They are really counting on McDaniels to bridge the gap between the starting pitchers and back-end relievers, but they really need to make sure to keep his confidence at a high clip and not have him bite off more than he can chew. The results are there, but the peripherals show he might fall off a cliff if Washington is not careful. Burke needs to eat into McDaniels' outings for sure.

