2 Angels prospects bestowed with exciting superlatives by lead ESPN prospects analyst

Angels center field prospect Nelson Rada named among the most likely to lead the MLB in steals

McDaniel also listed speedy center fielder Nelson Rada, ranked 185, as one of the prospects most likely to eventually lead the majors in stolen bases, and his performance in the minors and this year's spring training shows you why.

Rada doesn't turn 20 until August, but has flown through the Angels' minor league system after being signed out of Venezuela in 2022 as a highly touted 16-year-old. That year in the DSL, Rada slashed .311/.446/.439 with 27 steals in just 50 games. In 2023, he hit .276/.395/.346 with 55 steals in 115 games in A ball.

Finally, last season he struggled more with the bat as an 18-year-old in AA, facing way more advanced competition, he still managed 35 steals despite his line of .234/.331/.269 in 123 games.

Aside from the speed, one of the most intriguing things about Rada's game and one of the reasons that this prediction may come true is his advanced feel for the strike zone and ability to draw walks. In 2022 he posted a 12.6% walk rate. In 2023, that number rose to 13.5%. Even last year, facing much stiffer competition, he excelled at earning free passes walking at an 11.4% clip.

Rada's been getting run with the big league club in spring training this year, and though it's a small sample size, he's impressed. In the team's first spring game, he reached base on a beautiful two-out bunt single which sparked the Angels' comeback win over the Mariners, serving as an example of the potential he has to utilize his speed to get on base.

Throughout the spring, he's played in five games with 11 plate appearances, walking 18.2% of the time and slashing .375/.545/.375. It's a small sample, for sure, but it's an encouraging one for the promising youngster.

Rada will be one of the Angels' most important prospects to watch in 2025, and while he's still a couple of years away from getting the opportunity to make an impact with the big-league club, his unique talents could give the Halos a dynamic lead-off presence beyond just a stolen base threat in the future.

