2 Angels prospects to trade, 2 to keep as off season begins

With the off season officially underway for the entirely of MLB, the Angels are going to have a lot of decisions to make to ensure freshly hired manager Kurt Suzuki and his new coaching staff (which is off to a great start) the best chance to end their playoff drought in 2026. Part of that will inevitably involve trades, sending both proven players and prospects across the league in hopes of filling holes. As with a farm system ranked poorly, deciding which prospects to keep and which to trade will be incredibly vital to the organization's success in the off season, and thus, the regular season.

2 prospects to deal away, 2 to keep in Anaheim

Trade away: Caden Dana

Caden Dana's rough 2025 season was not entirely his fault - the Angels' insistence to use him as a reliever at random times surely threw a wrench into any development plans - but overall he has not yet shown enough in the big leagues to inject enough confidence from fans, coaches, and the front office. While the 2026 season is set up to be the season where he finally given a chance to truly sink or swim in the big leagues, the Angels would be wise to capitalize on any team who sees Dana as the top prospect he used to be viewed as league-wide.

Keep in Anaheim: Christian Moore

Simply put, Christian Moore showed enough flashes during his 2025 season to warrant a full time role going into 2026. The Angels should 100% target a third baseman in free agency that can play second base as well, but Moore's bat offers huge upside if he can manage his strikeout rate. The former top ten pick deserves his shot in Anaheim, and unless the Angels are acquiring a star Moore should not be in trade talks this off season.

Trade away: Denzer Guzman

After starting hot, Denzer Guzman cooled off signicantly during his big league stretch last season. Even with the slump, though, his defense showed to translate across the left side of the infield. The bat showed flashes, and a rebuilding team should be salivating over Guzman's potential. If Guzman can be traded for a solid reliever or more MLB-ready infielder, the Angels should jump at the chance.

Keep in Anaheim: Nelson Rada

The darling prospect of Angels fans and MLB media alike, Nelson Rada has raked across every level of the minor leagues. Some thought the 19-year old could debut last season given his impressive stats and the Angels' love for calling up prospects quickly. Nevertheless, Rada has as good a chance to be the Opening Day center fielder in Anaheim as any other in-house options not named Jo Adell. The Angels cannot trade Rada for the sole purpose that his potential is genuinely that of a Gold Glove center fielder who is growing into an exceptional hitter.