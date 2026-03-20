2 former Angels embarrassing themselves in spring training, 1 who is thriving

Opening Day is less than a week away, and outside of the final two spots in the starting rotation, there's a good sense of players who will break camp on the Los Angeles Angels' Opening Day roster. Adam Frazier appears to be the favorite to open the season as the Halos' starting second baseman, and veteran Hunter Strickland should have a spot in the bullpen.

Given the circumstances surrounding the Angels ahead of the 2026 season, it hasn't been the most noteworthy spring training. It also doesn't help that fans haven't been able to watch.

2 former Angels who are embarrassing themselves in spring training

That being said, it could be worse. There are some former Angels trying to make an Opening Day roster across baseball, but they aren't exactly having much success.

Kevin Newman

Kevin Newman was among the revolving door of utility infielders to have a stop on the Angels' bench last season. It was far from anything to write home about. In 116 plate appearances, he slashed .202/.209/.272 with a wRC+ of 27.

It's no surprise the Angels had little interest in bringing him back during the offseason, and the 32-year-old is trying (but failing) to make the Kansas City Royals' Opening Day roster. He has a 50 wRC+ this spring, and likely will start the season in the minors, assuming he's not cut loose.

Matt Thaiss

After the Angels gave up on Matt Thaiss after the 2024 season, the former first-round pick has struggled to latch on with another MLB team. He split the 2025 season with the White Sox and Rays, and is trying to win the backup catcher's job with the Red Sox this spring.

So far, it's not exactly going well. Thaiss is slashing .190/.346/.190 in 26 plate appearances this spring, and likely won't unseat Connor Wong as the backup to Carlos Narvaez with the Red Sox.

1 former Angels player who is thriving during spring training

Connor Brogdon

As the Angels patched together their bullpen this offseason, giving up on Connor Brogdon could come back to bite them. To be fair, the 31-year-old posted a 5.55 ERA in 43 appearances with the Angels last year, so it's not like anyone second-guessed the decision to let him hit free agency at the time.

However, the Guardians were the team to take a gamble on him, and they may be close to unlocking a level of success. Brogdon has an ERA of 2.16 through eight outings this spring, and is striking out 30% of the hitters he faced.