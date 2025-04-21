2 free agents the Angels wish they signed, 2 they're glad they passed on

Adding Kyle Finegan to the Angels' bullpen would have done wonders for the team

The Angels remade their bullpen over the offseason. Gone are disappointing fixtures like Jose Suarez and Jose Quijada. In are promising youngsters like Ryan Johnson and Garrett McDaniels, both of whom have taken some lumps and also shown flashes that justify the Angels' belief in them.

Most importantly, future Hall of Famer Kenley Jansen was signed to a one-year, $10 million deal and has been flawless in his pursuit of a place in the record books. Still, the bullpen performance hasn't exactly gone as the Angels had planned.

Through 21 games, the Angels' bullpen has posted a 5.37 ERA, which ranks 28th in the league. Promising young setup man and presumed heir-apparent to Jansen, Ben Joyce, has been bitten by the injury bug yet again, further casting doubt on how he fits into the Halos' long-term plans.

Even with Jansen in the fold, the team had been rumored to be interested in adding additional veteran help to the pen. One name with which they were often connected was that of Kyle Finegan. Instead, following his non-tender, Finegan returned to his former club, the Washington Nationals, on a one-year, $6 million deal.

Serving as the Nationals' closer, Finegan is off to a fantastic start that, if it holds up, would go down as the best season of his career. So far, he's made eight appearances, thrown 8.2 innings, and racked up seven saves while posting a 2.21 ERA.

His strikeout rate is at an all-time high at 29.7%, though his elevated walk rate (13.5%) is a cause for some concern. Still, penciling Finegan into the back-end of the bullpen would've given the Angels some much-needed Joyce insurance, and if all three were healthy, would have formed one of the most formidable late-inning trios in the league.

Given the lack of a true ace in the rotation, the Angels would have benefited greatly from the presence of another reliable veteran arm in high-leverage situations, especially given the rest of the youth in the pen.

Furthermore, a Finegan addition would have likely pushed the dreadful Ian Anderson out of the mix, making the unit that much stronger. $6 million is a paltry sum to pay for a veteran high-leverage reliever with a proven track record of success.

Instead, the Angels spent just shy of the same amount ($5 million) on the oft-injured Yoan Moncada, who failed to impress before hitting the IL as he is wont to do. Kyren Paris' emergence has further made Moncada extraneous, so that money would have been better allocated to a cheap but reliable arm in the pen.

The Angels definitely would love a do-over on this one, but unfortunately, their regrets are too little, too late.

