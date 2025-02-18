The Angels are a big market team who have operated below fans' standards the past few years. Despite rostering high-priced players, they have long not rounded out the roster well-enough for year-in year-out contention. The Angels have the 11th-highest payroll among Major League Baseball teams going into the 2025 season. Dishing out $194.8 million this year, the Halos have some players who probably deserve more money, and others who deserve less.

Most underpaid player on Angels roster

Kevin Newman

Kevin Newman had a fantastic 2024 season. A more than versatile defender, Newman plays a strong shortstop, and on top of that, he batted .278 in 2024. He ended the year with a 2.2 bWAR, which somehow only earned him a one-year, $2.75 million contract with Los Angeles.

To compare, Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich also had a 2.2 bWAR last season, and those guys make much more money than Newman. Newman plays a premium position, and although he probably should not receive Bellinger/Yelich money, only getting $2.75 million feels a bit shallow. Newman will likely be the Angels' everyday shortstop until Zach Neto returns from his offseason shoulder surgery.