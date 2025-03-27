2 players Angels fans saw for final time right before spring training concluded

The Angels are completely re-modeling their 2025 team, smartly cutting ties with most of the players who were on their franchise-worst 2024 squad. It was bitter-sweet seeing some players sent off, but elating to see a couple others cast away.

Who will Angels fans never again see on their favorite team?

Moniak was unceremoniously released by the Angels during the Freeway Series, despite the team banking on him to fill in for Mike Trout in centerfield more than ever before spring training began. Moniak should have a decent market as a free agent, as a guy like Manuel Margot was scooped up quickly once he became a free agent.

Despite elevated K%s, an inability to hit left-handed pitchers, and injury concerns, Moniak has shown that he can play a solid centerfield and could be a cheap but valuable 5th outfielder elsewhere.

Perry Minasian trading Suarez for Ian Anderson seemed almost like a miracle. Suarez cleared waivers last season, meaning every single organization passed on adding him to their 40-man roster last season. Minasian has long-standing ties to the Braves, and worked his magic to get this deal completed. It seems the Braves wanted to do right by Anderson and give him a chance to make it back to the majors (where he hasn't played since 2022), since he was a top draft choice and a part of their championship team in 2021.

Not having to watch Suarez try to reclaim his former glory will be a treat for Angels fans. His highs were not really that high, and his lows were so staggeringly low. It also means that the Angels went with I. Anderson, Reid Detmers, Garrett McDaniels, and Ryan Johnson, who are all better right now and moving forward than Suarez.

Potentially their last game with the Halos: José Quijada, Ángel Perdomo, J.D. Davis

Quijada and Perdomo need to clear waivers and accept an outright assignment to the minor leagues in order to come back to the Angels. Quijada would be a relatively expensive waiver claim, given that he is on the books for a little over $1 million. He also literally lost his fastball, as his velocity went down and he throws his four-seam roughly 9 out of 10 pitches. It seems more likely that Quijada comes back to the Angels and accepts an assignment, as it would mean he could retain his 2025 salary.

Perdomo could get better the more he pitches, as he is still coming back from Tommy John surgery. It feels like he will get claimed, but if he does not he could start to show the Angels' evaluators things at Triple-A Salt Lake.

J.D. Davis will get optioned down to Triple-A, and it feels like he could be a sneaky trade candidate for a team looking for infield depth. Whether the Angels would be willing to part with the infielder, given the carousel that is their third base position, is a different story. If they can get any kind of player that they see utilizing early in the season and trust that they have a solid group between Yoán Moncada, Luis Rengifo, Nicky Lopez, and maybe even Kevin Newman or Christian Moore, then Davis could be sent elsewhere. That feels unlikely, but there's a non-zero chance.

Hopefully this is the last the Angels' fans have seen of Chuckie Robinson because that would mean Logan O'Hoppe and Travis d'Arnaud stayed healthy the whole season.

