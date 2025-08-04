While Angels fans are focused on an underwhelming trade deadline where they watched the Halos fall even further behind in the American League West, the future got a little glimmer of hope Saturday afternoon. The organization is promoting two of their most exciting prospects - Nelson Rada and Denzer Guzman - to Triple-A Salt Lake City.

What’s next for Rada and Guzman?

Nelson Rada has been a fan favorite prospect for some time now. He plays exceptional defense in center field - some consider his potential to be worthy of a Gold Glove - and his bat has woken up in the past year. He hit .277 in Double-A this season and reached base via walks 45 times. The Pacific Coast League in Triple-A breeds offensive explosion, so if Rada’s numbers take a big boost with the Bees there’s a chance he could be in Anaheim before season’s end to help the “never say die” Angels make whatever is left of their postseason push.

As for Guzman, the numbers don’t pop off the screen at Double-A. His power stroke has definitely come along, but he still struggles to hit for contact at a good rate. Similar to Rada, Guzman’s defense has been incredibly moving for him as a prospect. Originally expected to be forced to move to third base or second base, Guzman’s growth on defense has quieted those discussions. At the very least, he’ll be a defensive utility man off the bench in 2026 and beyond while providing some pop off the bench. Obviously the Angels have Zach Neto at shortstop for (hopefully) the next decade. But if the 2025 Angles have taught fans anything, it is that there is no such thing as too much good defense for a baseball team.

Rada and Guzman’s development is essential for what the 2026 Halos want to be. Jo Adell is an absolute star on offense, but is better suited for a corner outfield role. If Rada can hit well enough, the Angels can add elite defense to center field while Adell can man a corner. With third base wide open (barring an Anthony Rendon miracle where he plays baseball games), Guzman’s arm is strong enough to move there. Seeing if he logs innings at third base while playing in Salt Lake will be something to keep an eye on and could serve as a tell for what the Angels have in store for Guzman’s future.

Whether it’s 2025 or 2026, seeing two of the most tantalizing prospects in the Angels’ farm system promote is an exciting development for fans while the major league club seems to be crumbling.

