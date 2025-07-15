Yes, the Angels have only used five starting pitchers this season but that does not mean the unit has been good. Angels starters have a 9.16 H/9 (MLB rank: 27th), a 7.39 K/9 (MLB rank: 26th), a 3.69 BB/9 (MLB rank: 28th) and a 1.43 WHIP (MLB rank: 29th). That's absolutely brutal, especially given how dominant Yusei Kikuchi has been. The Angels' lone All-Star representative leads the starters in virtually every statistic and has been an absolute workhorse -- no one in baseball has more starts than Kikuchi.

José Soriano is a fine pitcher, but he's clearly not good enough right now to be a no. 2 on a contending team. Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks are also out of their depth given their age and lack of stuff, and fans should not trust these two moving forward whatsoever. Jack Kochanowicz is gone after being demoted to Triple-A after his worst start of the season.

Let's just assume that the Angels will not trade for anybody who is making serious money, so basically a non-arb and non-pre-arb contract. For example, trading for a Seth Lugo, Sandy Alcántara, Zac Gallen or Mitch Keller would be exciting, but it does not seem feasible whatsoever that Arte Moreno would sign off on bringing in pitchers who make big money...because anybody not on their first contract is big money in Moreno's eyes.

Here's who the Halos could ship out in exchange for a starter to pair with Kikuchi and Soriano.

MLB Trade Chips: Jack Kochanowicz, Tyler Anderson, Luis Rengifo, Taylor Ward, Jorge Soler

MiLB Trade Chips: Caden Dana, George Klassen, Ryan Johnson, Sam Aldegheri, Joswa Lugo, Nelson Rada, Chris Cortez

2 targets the Angels should trade for immediately to wake up struggling rotation

Edward Cabrera

Jim Bowden of The Athletic already tossed around the idea of a Klassen and Cortez for Cabrera deal. The oft-injured Marlins starter just had yet another scare, as he was just pulled after four innings due to experiencing discomfort in his elbow. Cabrera apparently got good news after an MRI and should not need too much time, if any, given that it is not a worst case scenario. When he pitches, he's electric. However, contending teams probably will steer clear of selling the farm for the walking red flag that is Cabrera. The Angels might have a window to swoop in here.

What does that recent injury and lengthy history of unavailability mean for his trade value? Well, he is risky for sure... but man is the upside there. It seems that the Angels could flood the Cabrera market by offering Klassen and Cortez, two legitimately good pitching prospects in return for a gigantic gamble. He has a 3.61 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 86:30 K:BB this season, plus the 27-year-old has three more years of arbitration eligibility left before hitting free agency.

Cabrera could be the best pitcher who the Angels could actually trade for given LAA's dearth of prospect talent and cheap owner.

Taj Bradley

ESPN's Jeff Passan discussed the possibility of a Bradley trade in the context of matching him with St. Louis:

"The Rays don't have a strong desire to move the 24-year-old Bradley, but with Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot, Shane Baz and Joe Boyle all pitching well, and ace Shane McClanahan out on a rehabilitation assignment, Tampa Bay is at least entertaining the idea. Bradley's stuff has exceeded his performance over his three major league seasons, but the controllable-starting-pitching market is practically empty, and St. Louis' farm system is replete with high-end catchers, which would fill a vacuum for the Rays." Jeff Passan

How about offering catchers Dario Laverde and Juan Flores, two top-12 overall prospects, plus more for Bradley? Would the Rays have any interest in Gabriel Davalillo, the Angels' top international signee who is also a catcher? What about Angels legend, Chad Wallach? OK that last one was a joke.

If the Rays demanded Logan O'Hoppe plus a fill-in, non-top prospect for Bradley would the Angels say yes? It would certainly not be selling low on O'Hoppe, who is in a tailspin both offensively and defensively this season. The Rays' starter has great stuff and is in the midst of an above average season for a starting pitcher.

